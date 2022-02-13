SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Short and sweet: Holtz's 3 short-handed goals lift Austin into girls hockey section title game

Kate Holtz scored four goals, including three while on the penalty kill, to lift the Austin Packers to a win against Waseca in the Section 1A semifinals.

By Post Bulletin staff
February 12, 2022 06:57 PM
AUSTIN — Kate Holtz has come up big, time and time again for the Austin High girls hockey team during the regular season — and throughout her five-year career with the Packers.

So, as the Packers took some penalties during Saturday’s Section One, Class A semifinal game against Waseca at Riverside Arena, it was no surprise that Holtz came up big once — and twice, and three times — again in a clutch situation.

The standout senior — who recently committed to Northland College in Ashland, Wis., approximately 70 miles east of Duluth — not only scored four goals on Saturday, she scored three of them short-handed as Austin beat Waseca 5-1.

Holtz’s offensive outburst lifts the No. 2-seeded Packers (15-10-0) into Thursday’s 5 p.m. Section 1A championship game at Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna. The Packers will face either top-seeded Albert Lea or fourth-seeded Winona with a trip to the Class A state tournament on the line.

Austin has been to state three times in program history, most recently in 2008 (the Packers also went in 2000 and 2007).

The Packers fell to rival Albert Lea twice during the regular season, losing 3-2 in Austin on Nov. 23, then falling 5-2 at Albert Lea on Jan. 20.

Saturday, Austin never trailed, but the game was tight through 34-plus minutes. The Packers led 1-0 after one period and 2-1 after two.

Holtz staked Austin to a permanent lead in the first period, scoring an even-strength goal 7:57 into the game, with an assist from Izzy Hemann.

Holtz scored the first of her short-handed goals 10:11 into the second for a 2-0 lead, but Waseca cut its deficit in half with 49 seconds to play in the second when Izabela Slectha scored.

That was all the Bluejays (4-21-1) would get, though, against Packers goalie Kyia Radford-Garcia (19 saves).

Holtz broke a close game open in the third period, scoring her second short-handed goal 5:41 into the final period, then adding her third short-handed tally just 1:35 later to make it 4-1. Camille Dunlap added another insurance goal with 7:05 to go. Holtz had an assist on that goal, giving her a five-point game. She’ll enter the section final with 36 goals and 61 points.

AUSTIN 5, WASECA 1

Waseca 0-1-0 — 1

Austin 1-1-3 — 5

Waseca: Izabela Slectha 1 goal; Madalyn Benson 1 assist; Madelyn Malecha 1 assist.

Goalie: Illamay Draheim 27 saves (32 shots).

Austin: Kate Holtz 4 goals, 1 assist; Camille Dunlap 1 goal; Izzy Hemann 2 assists; Mikayah Rumsey 1 assist. Goalie: Kyia Radford-Garcia 19 saves (20 shots).

