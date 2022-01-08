Shorthanded Goodhue girls still get it done

BYRON — Josh Wieme didn’t see this coming.

But nothing wrong with a surprise when it’s of the pleasant variety.

Pretty much everything Wieme watched early Saturday afternoon pleased him, save for his Goodhue girls basketball team’s free throw shooting — 7-for-25.

But as well as the Wildcats played in every other way, it was more than enough to knock off the No. 3 team in the state, St. Croix Lutheran. Goodhue won 54-46.

Goodhue (11-1) is ranked fifth. The Class AA teams were meeting in the Guaranteed Rate Hoops Challenge, a 12-team event being played at three Rochester-area sites Saturday.

Wieme knew that his Wildcats could compete with St. Croix Lutheran in ordinary circumstances. But these weren’t normal times. Two of Goodhue’s stars — Joslyn Carlson and Tori Miller — were both dealing with ankle sprains from the night before in a rugged win over Bryon. And then there was that quick turnaround for his team, the Wildcats having met the Bears just 13 hours before Saturday’s tipoff.

The 5-foot-10 Carlson didn’t play at all against St. Croix Lutheran, while Miller was pretty much limited to the first half, which she limped through.

“Yeah, I’m surprised,” Wieme said of Saturday’s outcome. “Not only did I think we’d have a tough time winning (without Carlson and Miller), but no way did I think we’d win going away.”

This first half the season, pretty much the only thing that Goodhue has done is win. The Wildcats have just a single loss, that to surging and talented Winona Cotter. It was St. Croix Lutheran’s second loss, the other to DeLaSalle.

And it must be noted that Goodhue hasn’t just won its games, it has almost always blown out its opponents. Entering Saturday’s contest, the Wildcats had been winning by an average of 68-44.

They’ve done it as they did again against St. Croix Lutheran, coming at the Crusaders with full-court traps. On offense, their method also stayed the course against St. Croix Lutheran, using half-court sets that flowed with continual cuts to the hoop, timely 3-point shooting and plenty of dashes to the basket following steals.

And they did it once more with excellent depth, all of them seeming to know their role and executing it with energy and precision. Eight Wildcats played, and that number would have been nine had Carlson been available.

Up top, Goodhue has one of the more up-and-coming sophomores in southeastern Minnesota, 5-10 point guard Elisabeth Gadient. Gadient saw varsity action last year, but wasn’t a starter.

This season, she is emerging as one of the team’s best players. She had 10 points against St. Croix Lutheran and showed off an offensive game that is smooth off the dribble, with a sweet shooting stroke and an ability to find her teammates. Gadient averages 14 points per game.

Wieme thinks she’s just scratching the surface.

“She does a lot of things well,” he said. “She is smooth, great with the ball and has great vision. She is still finding her shot in games and is going to be very dangerous. There is a lot more coming from her.”

Miller is the team’s leading scorer at 17 points per game. On a sprained left ankle that limited her almost exclusively to the first half, she totaled seven points against St. Croix Lutheran.

Miller wasn’t sure she’d be able to play at all, with how her ankle felt Friday night. But she wanted in against the No. 3-ranked team in the state and wasn’t going to be denied.

“I knew when I woke up today that it was going to be tough to play (on the ankle),” said the 5-10 junior forward. “But I also knew it was going to be a tough game and one we’d been (eyeing) for a while. I knew I had to push through.”

Anika Schafer paced the Goodhue offense with 14 points. That included her nailing four 3-pointers, all of them in the first half.

But it was Goodhue’s defense that Wieme was most proud of. St. Croix Lutheran averages 66 points per game. The Wildcats limited it to 20 fewer than that.

“Our defense,” said Gadient, “we work on it all the time.”

Goodhue 54, St. Croix Lutheran 46

GOODHUE (54)

Tori Miller 7 P; Melanie Beck 2 P; Kendyl Lodermeier 5 P; Brooke Buck 8 P, 1 3-PT; Elisabeth Gadient 10 P; Anika Schafer 14 P, 3 3-PT; Jenna Ryan 8 P, 2 3-PT.

ST. CROIX LUTHERAN (46)

Kate Beekman 4 P; Laura Hauge 21 P, 5 3-PT; Zoey Washington 12 P, 2 3-PT; Callie Oakland 7 P; Mya Pen 2 P.

Halftime: GOOD 27, SCL 25.

Free throws: GOOD 7-25, SCL 5-8.

Three-point goals: GOOD 6, SCL 7.

