Showdown games in Rochester highlight Week 5 of high school football season

ROCHESTER — Friday night will carry a shade of deja vu for the Mayo football team.

For the second consecutive season, the Spartans square off with Mankato West in what is the premier matchup of Week 5. Both are once again 4-0 and ranked in the top-10 in Class AAAAA.

West once again has a chokehold on the No. 1 ranking, while Mayo comes in at No. 7.

The Spartans are hoping for a bit of a different result than last year, when a couple of big plays in the first half swung the momentum the way of the Scarlets en route to a 30-6 defeat of Mayo at a rain-soaked Mankato West High School.

Both teams have combined to win 21 of 22 games since that time, the only loss in that span being Mayo’s setback against Mahtomedi in the state quarterfinals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Scarlets have won 23 consecutive games — having not lost since the 2019 Section 4AAAAA title game — including the program's first undefeated season and fifth state title, in 2021.

They might be even better this year.

"There's really no dropoff from watching the film from the years in the past," Mayo coach Donny Holcomb said. "They do what they do really, really well. It's a really good team again and we are going to have our hands full."

West’s offensive line appears to be even more formidable than last year's, which paved the way for close to 3,000 yards rushing. The Scarlets are on pace to match that, already topping 1,000 yards for an offense that is averaging just fewer than 40 points per game.

But yet, it's that vaunted West defense that keeps Holcomb and the Mayo coaching staff up at night.

The Scarlets are once again loaded with talent, but the scheme is the reason behind West having only allowed 21 total points and an astonishing 317 total yards in four games. That includes an eye-popping 25 yards rushing allowed.

"They are one of the best schematic defenses that we've ever faced here at Mayo," Holcomb said. "They're very smart. They know their responsibilities, they play them well and they flow super fast to the ball.

"... They shut down your run. Their interior linemen are controlling the A and the B gaps and they're going to force you to run outside or throw the ball. It makes things tough when you can't run up the middle."

ADVERTISEMENT

But like the Scarlets, the Spartans can make the argument that this is the best they have been up front offensively in a while. In fact, John Marshall coach Kyle Riggott said after last week's game, the Spartans were better than advertised up front.

That group should be even better with the return of senior left guard Ethan Kramer and junior right tackle Ben McCann. Those two will help an improving run game as well as give time for a more and more confident Rees Grimsrud.

The junior and first-year starter is coming off his best game of the season, tossing four touchdowns and completing 12 of 17 passes for 175 yards passing in Mayo's 52-0 win over JM.

"My confidence level just keeps growing," Grimsrud said after the win. "It keeps getting smoother and smoother. We still have to fix some little things and hopefully we will do that (this) week."

It helps to have receiver Carter Holcomb, who caught his eighth touchdown pass of the season against the Rockets and is averaging 146 yards receiving per game. Mayo's other weapons are starting to get more involved as Grimsrud gets more comfortable.

William Kipp had a touchdown catch last week and Lucas Peterson emerged as a red zone threat with a pair of TDs — one of which saw him snatch a high throw out of the air before a toe-tap in bounds for the circus catch.

Wow what a TD grab here from Lucas Peterson. Spartans now up 35, 3:242Q. pic.twitter.com/LV0LULGyro — Alex VandenHouten (@AlexVandenhout1) September 24, 2022

"They were doubling Carter to start the game and we knew somebody had to step up," Grimsrud said. "(Peterson) did just that."

The Spartans know West is a much different animal, but the opportunity to knock off the top ranked team in the state in your own house, only comes around once in a while.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's a challenge," Holcomb said. "We want the kids to go out there, put all that hard work into play against a great opponent and see where we're at."

Another in-town showdown

Cannon Falls quarterback Colton Otto (4) is brought down by Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Carter Haley (9) during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elgin. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

• Cannon Falls at Lourdes, 7 p.m. Friday: Another No. 1-ranked team will invade Rochester on Friday, as 4-0 Cannon Falls — which currently sits atop the heap in Class AAA — plays at 3-1 Lourdes, which is receiving votes in this week's Class AAA state rankings. Lourdes is 6-4 in its past 10 games against Cannon Falls, but the Bombers have won four consecutive matchups, including a pair last season (17-14 in Week 2 of the regular season, and 50-21 in the Section 1AAA semifinals). Both teams are staked by traditionally run-heavy offenses — Cannon Falls' Power T and Lourdes' option attack. The Bombers are tough to stop, averaging 43.2 points per game, including going over the 50-point mark each of the past two weeks. Success has become an expectation in Cannon Falls, which has advanced to a section championship game in the past five seasons in which one was held. The Bombers won two of those games and were close to a third last year, falling 21-18 to Plainview-Elgin-Millville. Both teams have quality QBs, too, with Lourdes' Adam Sellner and Cannon Falls' Colton Otto having shown an ability to air it out. Otto has thrown for more than 200 yards this season and has a touchdown pass in each of his team's games so far. Sellner, meanwhile, has passed for 358 yards and one TD, and he has rushed for 306 yards and five TDs. ... One other team from Section 1AAA appears in this week's state poll — P-E-M, at No. 8. The Bulldogs are Lourdes' opponent next week; they'll meet at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Elgin.

PB's picks

• Kingsland at Lanesboro: The No. 3 ranked Burros had a scare against winless Houston, needing to scramble back from a 26-8 deficit to beat the Hurricanes 32-26. Orion Sass fueled the comeback, finishing with 127 yards rushing. Kingsland is coming off a heartbreaking 30-28 loss to Mabel-Canton — the Knights second defeat of three points or less. Beau Wiersma rushed for over 300 yards against Southland two weeks ago. He and Sass should put on a show Friday night.

• Fillmore Central at Randolph: Sitting at 4-0 with wins over Rushford-Peterson and Faribault Bethlehem Academy, the Falcons — ranked No. 6 in Class A — have been impressive in the opening month of the season. But the Rockets (3-1) will offer a stiff test. Randolph averages a Section 1A-best 44 points per game to pair with a defense that has allowed just 34 points — 28 of which came in a 28-27 loss to Bethlehem Academy. It will be a good test for the high-flying Falcons led by standout running back Bryce Corson (over 600 all-scrimmage yards and eight TDs).

Rochester games

• John Marshall at New Prague, 7 p.m. Friday: The Rockets are still looking for their first win as well as their first points. JM had a myriad of self-inflicted problems in its 52-0 loss to unbeaten and No. 7-ranked Mayo last week. The Rockets have been hit with that all season as they’ve struggled with such a young roster. Still, JM first-year coach Kyle Riggott saw plenty of things he liked despite the one-sidedness of the score with Mayo. Sophomore Ty’Shawn Bean particularly stood out as a guy who’s making big progress at running back and linebacker. JM was dealt a big blow against Mayo, with new starting quarterback Nico Chhin injuring his wrist. That will sideline the sophomore in this game, at minimum. New Prague enters 2-2 overall, with wins over Century and Austin. It's coming off a 34-0 loss to Northfield.

• Austin at Century, 6 p.m. Saturday: Century, playing its homecoming game, is off to an 0-4 start for the second straight season. The Panthers look to again turn it around after playing the toughest part of their schedule. Two of Century’s losses have been to ranked teams. The Panthers have struggled to run the ball, but have shown some ability to pass. Harrison Esau has thrown for 705 yards with six TDs. Eli Thompson has 12 catches for 282 yards and Joshua Berg has 13 grabs for 203 yards. “Austin is a team that has explosive skill players on the outside and solid OL,” Century coach Jon Vik said. “They have moved the ball well in every game this season. Turnovers and penalties have limited them at times." The Packers (1-3) use a 3-4 defensive front and have an aggressive line. "They protect from big plays by using safety help deep," Vik said. "We need to play with more energy and focus this week to get all three phases on track.”