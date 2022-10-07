Sikkink the latest product of Stewartville's 'Iron Tiger' program

STEWARTVILLE — Peyton Byrne still isn’t quite sure how Owen Sikkink stayed up on his feet.

The Stewartville senior lineman had a front-row seat as he watched the man he was originally slated to block on a screen pass join two Faribault defenders who had already piled on ball-carrier Sikkink during Week 3 of the high school football season.

Everyone in the stadium believed Sikkink was down as a swarm of green jerseys covered him after a modest gain.

Then, like a snap of the fingers, Sikkink squirted away from all three defenders and took it 52 yards to the house.

“I thought he was dead because my guy actually got in on the tackle,” Bryne said. “Then all of a sudden he popped out and ran past me. I was like, ‘What is going on?’ "

It’s a question Bryne and the rest of his teammates have been asking themselves a lot lately when it comes to Sikkink, as the senior tailback has become one of the best home-run hitters around.

Hitting dingers is nothing new for Sikkinik, who is a standout center fielder for the Tigers baseball team and hopes to play college baseball. He has now translated his work on the ball diamond to the gridiron.

Sikkink is averaging an eye-popping 13.8 yards per rush on 36 carries, while also better than 20 yards per reception on 13 catches. He has 750-plus yards from scrimmage and over 900 all-purpose yards with 17 total touchdowns — 10 rushing, five receiving and two by punt return. The numbers and the highlights just keep growing.

“So, it’s like you block, then you hear the crowd go crazy. You turn around and he’s gone,” Bryne said. “He’s so fast … And like, he's a hard runner. And even if you do miss your block, he has to have probably the best field vision I have ever seen. And he’s going to make a man miss, that's for sure.”

Sikkink is quick to credit Byrne and the offensive line as well as offensive coordinator Alex Hain and head coach Garrett Mueller. And of course, there is also the famous "Iron Tiger" strength-and-conditioning program at Stewartville to thank, an initiative that Mueller implemented after his first season four years ago.

It calls for high intensity workouts for shorter periods of time, emphasizing speed and recovery, while limiting contact with one another.

Stewartville believes it leads to fresher, more energized players come game day — something the players can attest to.

“We feel it on Friday nights,” Sikkink said. “We’re fast. We feel like we’re faster than other teams. We know it’s because of this (program).

“Other teams are outside working in practice, we get another day of rest. It’s nice.”

More energy leads to better football, which leads to less injuries and of course, more wins.

“We truly believe our guys can be more violent on a Friday night, because they’re fresh and fast,” Mueller said. “They’re not ground down, tired and exhausted. … Fridays, from a physicality standpoint, are our hardest days of the week.”

Mueller and company keep all the data from the sprint training done by the Tigers. In some cases — like Sikkink — the data stretches back to when they were in the seventh grade. That’s when Sikkink was in the low 6-second mark in the 40-yard dash. As a freshman, that time was down to just over 5 and now it’s in the 4.5-4.65 range for the 6-foot, 190-pound running back. He’s just one of many examples.

“It shows, obviously,” Sikkink said.

“If you put the numbers from the 2019 seniors to 2022 seniors, we’re much faster, it’s crazy,” Bryne said. “The slow build of working with us when we were younger, and now we have made that jump. I mean some of these kids are running 23-miles per hour. Like, you see that at the Olympics. It’s just amazing to see.”

The No. 1-ranked Tigers have, so far, looked faster and stronger than all of their opponents, outscoring them by an incredible 282-23 entering Friday night’s Week 6 clash against Kasson-Mantorville.

It’s a similar web to how last year spun out for Stewartville as it was 8-0 and feeling extremely confident heading into a Section 1AAAA semifinal with Byron.

But, the Bears pulled off a stunner, overcoming a two-touchdown fourth-quarter deficit to prevail 22-21 in overtime and upset the top seed.

It’s a loss the Tigers have been constantly reminded of the past 11 months.

“It’s a small town and everybody loves football,” Byrne said. “A lot of dads and stuff give us crap about 'how could you lose to Byron?'

"We can't let that happen again."

That’s what made the Week 4 44-0 drubbing of Bryon that much sweeter. Yet, Stewartville knows the job is far from done this year.

And with a team like the Tigers holding a chip on its shoulder, watch out.