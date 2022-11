Size matters: K-M comes up short in state volleyball semifinals

A longer version of this story will appear later today.

ST. PAUL — Kasson-Mantorville has thrived nearly all season despite having a size disadvantage on its volleyball team. The KoMets worked so well together that their lack of height rarely mattered.

On Friday in the Class AAA state semifinals against No. 3 seed Benilde-St. Margaret’s, size did matter.

The Red Knights took advantage of their superior height up front, with plenty of athleticism to go with it, to beat the No. 2-seeded KoMets 25-23, 25-22, 25-12 at Xcel Energy Center.

The loss dropped K-M to 25-9 overall and left it playing for third place on Saturday.

Benilde-St. Margaret's 3, Kasson-Mantorville 0

Benild-St. Margaret's#25#25#25

Kasson-Mantorville#23#22#12

Benilde-St. Margaret's: Anna Lervick 1 kill, 4 digs; Lily Eigner 19 kills, 7 digs, 1 block, 2 aces; Michaela Dooley 23 digs; Ellery Clark 35 assists, 6 digs, 1 ace; Sierre Lumpkin 11 kills, 2 digs, 1 block.

Kasson-Mantorville: Aryss McAdams 1 assist, 9 digs; Ella Babcock 9 kills, 3 digs; Rebekah Burch 4 assists; Jaden Heidt 10 digs; Whitney Deno 10 kills, 11 digs, 1 block; Adi Kelley 3 digs; Abby Distad 21 assists, 8 digs; Ellie Ask 8 digs; Sophia Sutton 2 kills.