Sports | Prep

Smothering Albany knocks off Lourdes in state quarterfinals

No. 4 seed Albany -- the state's defending champion -- used tough defense to frustrate and beat Lourdes in the Class AA girls basketball state quarterfinals.

Lourdes, Albany girls basketball State Class AA quarterfinal game
Lourdes' Ella Hopkins takes a shot while defended by Albany's Alyssa Sand during a state Class AA girls basketball quarterfinal game Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
March 16, 2022 09:28 PM
MINNEAPOLIS -- Tough to win when you can't score.

That had been Lourdes' equation for winning 11 straight games entering the state girls basketball tournament -- it had shut teams down with its defense.

Well, against Albany on Wednesday in the Class AA state quarterfinals at Williams Arena, the tables were turned on the Eagles. Albany was the one doing the defensive smothering. It used a rugged zone alignment that rarely left the Eagles with an opening and ran off with a xx-xx win.

It sent Lourdes into Thursday's consolation semifinals, where it will play Montevideo at 6 p.m. at Concordia University, St. Paul.

Albany (24-5) entered as the No. 4 seed and the state's defending champion. Lourdes (21-8) was seeded fifth.

Center Ella Hopkins led Lourdes with 17 points. Senior point guard CJ Adamson had 16

Kylan Gerads, a 5-10 sophomore forward, had 24 points for Albany.

This story will be updated later tonight.

Austin girls state basketball
Prep
Austin loses heartbreaker to No. 1 Becker in state quarterfinals
The Austin girls basketball team had a seven-point lead with just over 2 minutes left in regulation against No. 1 ranked Becker in the state quarterfinals. But it couldn't hold it.
March 16, 2022 11:39 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Ayoka.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Three southeastern Minnesota women's basketball stars primed for Big Dance
Byron's Ayoka Lee and Rochester's Alyssa Ustby and Olivia Korngable are all on teams that have reached the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.
March 16, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Lourdes, Lake City Section 1AA Championship girls basketball
Prep
Lourdes grateful for another state tournament shot
The Lourdes girls basketball team plays in the state tournament beginning Wednesday, when it takes on state defending champion Albany.
March 15, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
