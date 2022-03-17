Smothering Albany knocks off Lourdes in state quarterfinals

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tough to win when you can't score.

That had been Lourdes' equation for winning 11 straight games entering the state girls basketball tournament -- it had shut teams down with its defense.

Well, against Albany on Wednesday in the Class AA state quarterfinals at Williams Arena, the tables were turned on the Eagles. Albany was the one doing the defensive smothering. It used a rugged zone alignment that rarely left the Eagles with an opening and ran off with a xx-xx win.

It sent Lourdes into Thursday's consolation semifinals, where it will play Montevideo at 6 p.m. at Concordia University, St. Paul.

Albany (24-5) entered as the No. 4 seed and the state's defending champion. Lourdes (21-8) was seeded fifth.

Center Ella Hopkins led Lourdes with 17 points. Senior point guard CJ Adamson had 16

Kylan Gerads, a 5-10 sophomore forward, had 24 points for Albany.

