Smothering JM girls bury Century to end regular season

If you can’t score, you can’t win.

The Rochester John Marshall girls basketball team has done nothing but win the last 10 games, in good part because it’s smothered everyone in its path defensively.

JM was up to that again Friday night in its own gymnasium, using hounding person-to-person defense to punish Century and come up with a resounding 52-31 Big Nine Conference win, ending its regular season.

In JM’s last nine games, it’s held its opponents to 34 points per game, a rare and tiny number.

“JM has just taken their man-to-man defense to another level in their last nine games,” Century coach Chadd Clarey said. “You can see they’ve all bought into it, they all do it well, and then they box out and rebound well.”

The Rockets now head into the postseason having finished 18-4 in the Big Nine, 19-7 overall, and likely to be awarded the No. 1 seed in the Section 1AAAA tournament.

Senior-laden JM also heads in knowing exactly what it has to do to continue its winning ways.

It’s simple — don’t let the other team score. At least not much.

“I take a lot of pride in defense, because defense wins games,” said JM senior guard Katie Hurt, the top defender on a team that is full of quality ones. “I’ve been preaching that to my team. We all understand now that defense wins games. We all have to focus on it, and from there our offense will come.”

Hurt’s defensive assignment on Friday was to guard Century sharp-shooting guard Taylor Clarey. The sophomore entered the game averaging 15 points, on a hot streak, and also as Century’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made, girl or boy.

With Hurt guarding her, there were virtually no 3-pointers available. A 5-foot-11 bundle of quickness, strength and determination, Hurt stayed strapped to Clarey all game.

When the evening was done, Clarey hadn’t connected on a single 3-pointer and totaled just two points.

Always an excellent defensive player, JM coach Phil Schroeder says Hurt is at an even higher level now and that she’s loving it.

“Katie has elevated her game defensively,” said Schroeder, whose Rockets led 26-18 at halftime, then gradually put things out of reach after that. “And that says a lot because Katie was a very good defender before this. But she has brought things up a notch at the perfect time. And she takes such pride in it, which is rare, too. She wants to stop the other team’s best player and shooter every time out.”

JM has one player who teams try to stop every night, but it never works. That’s the way it goes when guarding Lilly Meister, JM’s All-State and Indiana University-bound star center. Friday was no different. The 6-2 senior scored 22 points, which is just a hair below her average.

Making things even tougher for Century was that it was missing its top interior defender, Ella Zmolek. The sophomore turned her ankle in the last 5 minutes of Thursday’s practice.

Meister didn’t just beat Century with her scoring. She also showed herself to be a deft passer, hitting quick-cutting teammates for layups more than once.

JM’s entire team showed unselfishness with its ball movement and passing. The result was the Rockets had six different players with at least five points.

Meister, like Hurt a member of the JM varsity since seventh grade, is thrilled with the way her team is playing. She doesn’t want it to end.

“It’s just such a blessing to be able to be playing like this now,” Meister said. “We’ve grown so much.”

Century, which was led by senior forward Jordan Sutton’s 10 points, takes a 13-13 record into the Section 1AAAA tournament. That’s a huge jump from a year ago, when it finished 4-15.

John Marshall 52, Century 31

CENTURY (31)

Jordyn Sutton 10 P; Taylor Clarey 2 P; Bailey Klote 8 P; Audrey Whitney 4 P; Amelia Walker 7 P.

JOHN MARSHALL (52)

Katie Hurt 5 P; Ava Haglund 7 P; Elli Biermeier 1 P; Lilly Meister 22 P; Sarah Mullenbach 5 P, 1 3-PT; Stacie Mullenbach 6 P; Laynie Meister 6 P.

Halftime: JM 26, CENT 18.

Free throws: CENT 0-4, JM 14-21.

Three-point goals: CENT 0, JM 1.