Sports Prep

Soaring Nathan Nelson is Post Bulletin's boys track and field athlete of the year

Century senior Nathan Nelson set the Minnesota state-meet record in the pole vault this season, clearing 16-feet-1. With that, we have named him our boys track and field athlete of the year.

NELSON.TRK.AOY.jpg
Century senior Nathan Nelson clears a state-meet pole vault record 16-feet-1 on Thursday, June 8, 2023, during the Class AAA state track-and-field meet at St. Michael-Albertville in St. Michael, Minn.
Contributed / Rachel Brisbois
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Today at 5:00 AM

ROCHESTER — Nathan Nelson had twin goals going into this track-and-field season.

They were to pole vault 16 feet and win a state title. That height would tie the state-meet record set a year ago by Pine Island 2022 graduate Jarod White, a friend of Nelson’s.

The Century senior got his state title, all right. He also managed that height, and did it one better — as in 1 inch better.

Now, Nelson is a state champion and an all-timer. His 16-feet-1 clearance, accomplished this past June 8 at St. Michael-Albertville High School, is the best vault ever at a Minnesota state meet.

Two weeks later, Nelson — also a star student who will compete in the fall for the University of Wisconsin — is still trying to wrap his head around what he’s done.

“I think about where I started, and now having my name in the track-and-field history books,” said Nelson, who is the Post Bulletin 2023 Boys All-Area Track and Field Athlete of the Year. “It feels amazing.”

Nelson started in the pole vault as a seventh-grader, having never tried it before but liking the sounds and looks of it.

“After practice one day (at Century), they asked us if anyone was interested in trying the pole vault,” Nelson said. “They said if you’re interested in it, to go see coach Ray (Ashworth).”

Ashworth is the long-time pole vault coach at Century. He’s had a significant hand in multiple state championships won by Panthers vaulters, including four straight by one-time Panthers star Andrianna Jacobs.

Ashworth also went a long way in Century’s housing its latest state pole vault champion, Nelson.

Behind Ashworth’s tutelage and some help at a Twin Cities vaulting club, it was a gradual climb by Nelson, who ultimately achieved his rare air the old fashioned way. He just kept working at it.

“Nathan was one of the hardest workers on our team,” said first-year Century coach Eric Gahr, who this past season got a look at the same grinding Nathan Nelson who’d been showing up for years at Century practices.

All City Track Meet
Century junior Nathan Nelson, between vaults as a junior during the Rochester All-City Track-and-Field meet at John Mashall on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bullet

But back in the seventh grade, the first requirement of Nelson’s eventual pole vaulting greatness was for him to fall in love with the act of sprinting down a runway with a long pole in his hand, planting it into the ground, then letting the pole bend and vault him over designated heights.

The falling in love part didn’t take long. It was a perfect act for Nelson, who combines speed, strength and balance, along with some daredevil to him.

“I love daredevil sports, especially snowboarding and skiing,” Nelson said.

“I’ve also always loved climbing and pushing the limits. I definitely made my parents nervous growing up. My mom still worries a little bit when she watches me vault.”

Things began to take off for Nelson in the pole vault as a sophomore. He made it to state for the first time that season, clearing 14-3 for third place.

Then, with his work ethic continuing to ramp up, he was up to 15-3 as a junior and ultimately 15 feet at state, which was good for second place.

That set up this past summer, fall and winter, when Nelson focused on his vaulting craft like never before, his eyes locked on a state title and a 16-foot vault.

Nelson put himself through massive workouts to get there, gaining 10 pounds of muscle and 11.48 speed in the 100-meter dash along the way, strength and explosiveness crucial for pole vaulters.

“His work ethic is one that I wish all of our athletes had,” Gahr said.

Nelson’s diligence had him sailing 15-6 1/4 early this season, which led him to believe a 16-feet vault was in the cards. He inched closer to it in late May at the Big Nine Conference meet, soaring 15-7 and barely missing at 15-9.

Then came the state meet. Everything was in place.

Nelson found himself competing on a picture-perfect weather day, after ironing out some technique issues.

“Everything was where it needed to be,” Nelson said. “I was completely dialed in.”

Confidence soaring, that’s exactly what Nelson did. He soared, all the way into the Minnesota state meet record books and with a first-place medal dangling around his neck.

Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
