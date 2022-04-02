Softball results for Friday, April 1, 2022
A scoreboard of softball games.
NON-CONFERENCE
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 9, Hayfield 5
Hayfield#101#200#1#—#5#2#0
Plainview-Elgin-Millville#520#200#x#—#9#10#6
Hayfield: Nora Bamlet 1-for-4 1 RBI; Anna Bamlet 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Anna Bamlet( LP) 6 IP, 10 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 5 BB, 8 K.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville: Skylar Beckel 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 SB; Presley Newcomb 2-for-4, 1 R, 3 SB; Maren Graves 1-for-3; Kaylee Peter 1-for-4; Teagan Hansen 2-for-3, 2 R, 3 SB; Abby Bennett 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 2 R; Delaney Newcomb 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 R. Pitchers: Skylar Beckel 3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 7 K; Kaylee Peter (WP) 4 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 K.
