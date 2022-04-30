Softball results for Friday, April 29, 2022
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Chatfield 11, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 2
Plainview-Elgin-Millville#002#000#0#—#2#3#3
Chatfield#003#044#x#—#11#9#0
Plainview-Elgin-Millville: Presley Newcomb 1-for-2 1 R; Kaylee Peter 1-for-3 2 RBI; Teagan Hansen 1-for-2, 1 2B, 1 R. Pitchers: Kaylee Peter (LP) 6 IP, 9 H, 11 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 1 K.
Chatfield: Kara Goetzinger 1-for-3 1 R; Sydney Allen 1-for-4 1 RBI; Jaiden Zimmerman 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 2 R; Peyton Berg 1-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI; Josie Koenigs 0-for-0 2 R; Tatum Allen 1-for-3 1 R; Alexis Hinckley 2-for-4 3 RBI; Brittin Ruskell 0-for-0 3 R; Claire Springer 1-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI; Brynn Irish 1-for-3 2 R. Pitchers: Claire Springer (WP) 7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K.
Notes: Chatfield is now 7-0 overall; PEM is 4-3.
