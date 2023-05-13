99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Softball results for Friday, May 12, 2023

A scoreboard of Friday's softball games.

Softball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
May 12, 2023 at 10:28 PM

Cannon Falls 9, Lourdes 5

ROCHESTER — Cannon Falls scored seven runs over the first two innings, then held off Rochester Lourdes for a 9-5 Hiawatha Valley League softball victory on Friday at the RYFSA Complex.

Isabelle Pagel and Kyra Schoenfelder had two hits each for the Bombers, who improved to 9-2 overall and won for the fourth time in five games.

Schoenfelder and Falon Hepola had two RBIs each for Cannon Falls, which scored five earned runs and five unearned. Pagel and Anna Ritz scored twice each for a balanced Bombers attack — eight players had at least one hit in the game.

Lourdes attempted to battle back; it trailed 9-1 after five innings, then scored twice in the sixth and twice in the seventh. The Eagles had just five hits in the game — five players had one each — but they took advantage of 10 walks to move runners around the bases.

Lourdes pitchers Amalie Dohlman and Anna Wieneke allowed just one earned run. The Eagles (3-10 overall) are back in action on Monday, with a double header at the RYFSA Complex.

Cannon Falls plays at the Randolph Invitational on Saturday.

Cannon Falls 9, Lourdes 5

Cannon Falls#250#020#0#—#9#10#0

Lourdes#001#002#2#—#5#5#4

Cannon Falls: Ally Pagel 1-for-5; Anna Ritz 1-for-3, 3 R; Isabelle Pagel 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 2 R; Rachael Miller 1-for-4, 1 R; Madison Burr 1-for-3, 1 R; Kyra Schoenfelder 2-for-4, 1 R, 2 RBI; Falon Hepola 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Chloe Lingelbach 1-for-3. Pitcher: Ally Pagel (WP) 7 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 10 BB, 5 K.

Lourdes: Katherine Price 1 R, 1 RBI, 3 BB; Allison Ritter 1-for-4; Anna Wieneke 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 RBI; Allison Restovich 1 R, 1 RBI, 2 BB; Leah Wieneke 1 R; Amelie Dohlman 1-for-4, 1 R; Ruby Flies 1-for-2, 2 BB; Avery Washnieski 1-for-3, 1 RBI. Pitchers: A. Wieneke (ND) 1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 1ER, 4 BB, 1 K; Dohlman (LP) 5 1/3 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Chatfield 12, Wabasha-Kellogg 3

Chatfield#302#042#1#—#12#11#4

Wabasha-Kellogg#000#002#1#—#3#5#3

Chatfield: No statistics reported.

Wabasha-Kellogg: No statistics reported.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
