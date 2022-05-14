Softball results for Friday, May 13, 2022

Chatfield 8, Lourdes 1

CHATFIELD — Lourdes hung with Chatfield once through each team's batting order. Then the home-standing Gophers broke loose for a five-run fifth inning en route to an 8-1 non-conference softball victory against Lourdes on Friday.

The Gophers improve to 14-1 overall and extend their winning streak to five.

The Eagles (0-11) received an RBI base hit from Allison Ritter in the top of the first, scoring Kate Price. But that was it for the Eagles, who managed three hits against the Gophers' pitching combination of Claire Springer (6 IP, 3 H, 8 strikeouts) and Jaiden Zimmerman (one perfect inning, two strikeouts).

Springer also drove in two runs, while Alexis Hinckley (3-for-4, 1 RBI) and Peyton Berg (2-for-3, 1 double) led the Gophers at the plate.

Chatfield is back in action Saturday when it hosts Blooming Prairie at 10 a.m. Lourdes plays at Winona Cotter at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Lourdes#100#000#0#—#1#3#3

Chatfield#200#051#x#—#8#11#1

Lourdes: Elizabeth Pike 1-for-2; Allison Ritter 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Kate Price 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 SB. Pitchers: Anna Wieneke 2.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K; Amelie Dohlman (LP) 3.1 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.

Chatfield: Kara Goetzinger 1-for-4, 1 R; Sydney Allen 1-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 R; Jaiden Zimmerman 1-for-4, 1 R; Peyton Berg 2-for-3, 1 2B; Alexis Hinckley 3-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R; Devann Clemens 2-for-3, 1 RBI; Claire Springer 1-for-4, 2 RBI. Pitchers: Jaiden Zimmerman 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; Claire Springer (WP) 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K.

Lyle/Pacelli 22, Schaeffer Academy 1

Lyle/Austin Pacelli rolled past Schaeffer Academy in Southeast Conference play.

L/P scored 21 times in the third inning to end the game early.

Avari Drennan was the winning pitcher, striking out six hitters and allowing one run on two hits in four innings. No offensive statistics were reported for L/P.

Schaeffer Academy received a hit from Halle Morgan and one from Evan Hunderford.

Lyle-Pacelli 22, Schaeffer Academy 1

Lyle-Pacelli#10(21)#0#—22

Schaeffer Academy#000#1#—#1

Schaeffer Academy: Halle Morgan 1-for-2; Eliana Lanners 1 R; Eva Hunderford 1-for-1. Pitchers:

Lyle-Pacelli: Pitchers: Avari Drennan(WP) 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 6 K.

