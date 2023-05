Softball results for Friday, May 19, 2023

Spring Grove 14, Schaeffer Academy 9

SPRING GROVE — Spring Grove overcame a 5-0 deficit after half an inning to outscore Schaeffer Academy 14-9 in Southeast Conference play.

Katelyn Kraus went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for Spring Grove while Kendal Van Minsel and Addyson McHugh both had two hits, including one for extra bases, and two RBIs.

Schaeffer had 11 hits, but no individual offensive stats were provided.

Spring Grove 14, Schaeffer Academy 9

Schaeffer Academy#500#202#0#—#9#11#na

Spring Grove#001#706#—#14#11#na

Schaeffer Academy: Pitchers: Claire Allen (LP) 6 IP, 11 H, 14 R, 9 ER, 6 BB, 5 K.

Spring Grove: Kendal Van Minsel 2-for-4, 1 3B, 2 RBI; Addyson McHugh 2-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI; Katelyn Kraus 2-for-3, 3 RBI. Pitchers: Jada Strinmoen (WP) 7 IP, 11 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 3 K.

ADVERTISEMENT

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Caledonia 19, Fillmore Central 0

First game

Fillmore Central#000#0#—#0#0#3

Caledonia#90(10)#x#—#19#5#0

Fillmore Central: Pitchers: Jensyn Storhoff (LP) 3 IP, 5 H, 19 R, 16 ER, 16 BB, 1 K.

Caledonia: Paige Klug 2-for-3, 3 RBI, 2 R, 1 SB; Jenna Mann 1-for-3, 3 RBI, 2 R. Pitchers: Emily Ideker (WP) 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K.

Caledonia 18, Fillmore Central 1

Second game

Caledonia#476#1#—#18#12#1

Fillmore Central#001#0#—#1#2#1

Caledonia: Mackenzie Morey 2-for-3, 4 RBI, 2 R, 1 SB; Paizley Lange 1-for-2, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Emily Ideker (WP) 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K.

Fillmore Central: Regan Hanson 2-for-2.

NON-CONFERENCE