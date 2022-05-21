Softball results for Friday, May 20, 2022

Mayo 10, John Marshall 0, 6 inn.

Avery Werneburg blasted a two-run home run and the Spartans smashed 13 hits to get past JM in six innings to end the regular season with a win.

Tiegan Mancuso went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple, while Alexa Carlstrom also finished 3-for-4 with three runs batted in. Carlstrom picked up the win in the circle as well, allowing just two hits in six shutout innings.

Hailey Lamers went 2-for-4 and Alivia Haakenson doubled as well for Mayo.

Mayo 10, John Marshall 0

John Marshall#000#000##—#0#2#2

Mayo#200#503##—#10#13#0

John Marshall: Emily Miles 1-for-2; Jenna Boisen 1-for-2. Pitchers: Jenna Boisen 5 2/3 IP, 13 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 1 BB, 6 K.

Mayo: Olivia McNallan 1-for-4 1 R; Tiegan Mancuso 3-for-4, 1 2B, 1 3B, 3 R, 1 SB; Alivia Haakenson 1-for-2, 1 2B, 1 RBI; Hailey Lamers 2-for-4 1 RBI; Avery Werneburg 1-for-2, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R; Kayla Stevens 1-for-4 2 RBI; Alexa Carlstrom 3-for-4, 3 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Alexa Carlstrom (WP) 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K.

Notes: Mayo is 11-7 overall.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Cannon Falls 7, Pine Island 3

Cannon Falls#011#131#0#—#7#15#3

Pine Island#001#101#0#—#3#4#4

Cannon Falls: Madison Burr 2-for-5 1 2B; Kyra Schoenfelder 1-for-2, 1 3B, 1 R; Rachael Miller 3-for-3, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 2 R; Kayley Frenette 2-for-4, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Abby Breuer 3-for-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Abby Breuer (WP) 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 14 K.

Pine Island: Sophia Polzer 2-for-4 1 RBI; Cheyenne Jones 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 R; Brooklyn Horton 1-for-3 1 R. Pitchers: Sophia Polzer 2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; Caitlyn Lerum (LP) 4 2/3 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

St. Charles 12, Lewiston-Altura 1

St. Charles#350#22#—#12#12#1

Lewiston-Altura#001#00#—#1#2#2

St. Charles: Madison Williamsonson 2-for-3, 1 RBI; Makadyn Gust 2-for-3, 2 R; Lauryn Delger 3-for-4, 2 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R; Grace Buringa 2-for-3, 2 2B, 2 R. Pitchers: Brenna Koeppel 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 10 K.

Lewiston-Altura: Madison Oslie 1-for-3; Natalie Lubinski 1-for-1; Staytlen Seefeldt 1-for-3. Pitchers: Madison Oslie 1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB; Caidance Veraguth LP 3.1 IP, 9 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 2 BB.

La Crescent-Hokah 2, Rushford-Peterson 1

La Crescent#000#002#0xx#x##—#2#6#0

Rushford-Peterson#100#000#0xx#x##—#1#4#1

La Crescent: Kelsey Kiesau 1-for-3 1 R; Molly Bills 1-for-3 2 RBI. Pitchers: Allie Mallicoat 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K.

Rushford-Peterson: Avian Anderson-Ingram 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 SB; Delaney Vaughn 1-for-3 2 SB. Pitchers: Emarie Jacobson 7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.

La Crescent-Hokah 5, Rushford-Peterson 0

Rushford-Peterson#000#000#0xx#x##—#0#8#1

La Crescent#030#110#xxx#x##—#5#7#0

Rushford-Peterson: Avian Anderson-Ingram 2-for-3; Ellie Ekern 2-for-3 1 2B. Pitchers: Aviana Anderson-Ingram 4 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 8 BB, 8 K; Emarie Jacobson 2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.

La Crescent: Meghan Steffes 2-for-2, 2 R, 1 SB. Pitchers: Murilla 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K; Kaitlyn Miller 4 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K.

St. Charles 12, Lewiston-Altura 1, 5 inn.

St. Charles#350#22#—#12#12#1

Lewiston-Altura#001#00#—#1#2#2

St. Charles: Madison Williamsonson 2-for-3 1 RBI; Makadyn Gust 2-for-3 2 R; Lauryn Delger 3-for-4, 2 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R; Grace Buringa 2-for-3, 2 2B, 2 R. Pitchers: Brenna Koeppel 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 10 K.

Lewiston-Altura: Madison Oslie 1-for-3; Natalie Lubinski 1-for-1; Staytlen Seefeldt 1-for-3. Pitchers: Madison Oslie 1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB; Caidance Veraguth LP 3 1/3 IP, 9 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 2 BB.

NON-CONFERENCE

NRHEG 6, Southland 1

NRHEG#120#100#2X#—#6#11#0

Southland#000#000#1X#—#1#2#1

NRHEG: Sophie Stork 2-for-4; Ava Kyllo 3-for-4, 1 RBI, 3 R, 3 SB; Sidney Schultz 2-for-4, 1 2B, 4 RBI, 1 R; Bree Ihrke 1-for-4; Brenna Sommer 1-for-2 1 2B. Pitchers: Sophie Stork 7 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 K.

Southland: Hattie Wiste 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 R; Lynsey Wilson 1-for-2 1 RBI. Pitchers: Kiyanna Meyer 7 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.