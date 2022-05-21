SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 20
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Softball results for Friday, May 20, 2022

A scoreboard of softball games.

Softball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
May 20, 2022 08:51 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Mayo 10, John Marshall 0, 6 inn.

Avery Werneburg blasted a two-run home run and the Spartans smashed 13 hits to get past JM in six innings to end the regular season with a win.

Tiegan Mancuso went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple, while Alexa Carlstrom also finished 3-for-4 with three runs batted in. Carlstrom picked up the win in the circle as well, allowing just two hits in six shutout innings.

Hailey Lamers went 2-for-4 and Alivia Haakenson doubled as well for Mayo.

Mayo 10, John Marshall 0
John Marshall#000#000##—#0#2#2
Mayo#200#503##—#10#13#0
John Marshall: Emily Miles 1-for-2; Jenna Boisen 1-for-2. Pitchers: Jenna Boisen 5 2/3 IP, 13 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 1 BB, 6 K.
Mayo: Olivia McNallan 1-for-4 1 R; Tiegan Mancuso 3-for-4, 1 2B, 1 3B, 3 R, 1 SB; Alivia Haakenson 1-for-2, 1 2B, 1 RBI; Hailey Lamers 2-for-4 1 RBI; Avery Werneburg 1-for-2, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R; Kayla Stevens 1-for-4 2 RBI; Alexa Carlstrom 3-for-4, 3 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Alexa Carlstrom (WP) 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K.
Notes: Mayo is 11-7 overall.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Cannon Falls 7, Pine Island 3
Cannon Falls#011#131#0#—#7#15#3
Pine Island#001#101#0#—#3#4#4
Cannon Falls: Madison Burr 2-for-5 1 2B; Kyra Schoenfelder 1-for-2, 1 3B, 1 R; Rachael Miller 3-for-3, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 2 R; Kayley Frenette 2-for-4, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Abby Breuer 3-for-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Abby Breuer (WP) 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 14 K.
Pine Island: Sophia Polzer 2-for-4 1 RBI; Cheyenne Jones 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 R; Brooklyn Horton 1-for-3 1 R. Pitchers: Sophia Polzer 2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; Caitlyn Lerum (LP) 4 2/3 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.

ADVERTISEMENT

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

St. Charles 12, Lewiston-Altura 1
St. Charles#350#22#—#12#12#1
Lewiston-Altura#001#00#—#1#2#2
St. Charles: Madison Williamsonson 2-for-3, 1 RBI; Makadyn Gust 2-for-3, 2 R; Lauryn Delger 3-for-4, 2 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R; Grace Buringa 2-for-3, 2 2B, 2 R. Pitchers: Brenna Koeppel 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 10 K.
Lewiston-Altura: Madison Oslie 1-for-3; Natalie Lubinski 1-for-1; Staytlen Seefeldt 1-for-3. Pitchers: Madison Oslie 1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB; Caidance Veraguth LP 3.1 IP, 9 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 2 BB.

La Crescent-Hokah 2, Rushford-Peterson 1
La Crescent#000#002#0xx#x##—#2#6#0
Rushford-Peterson#100#000#0xx#x##—#1#4#1
La Crescent: Kelsey Kiesau 1-for-3 1 R; Molly Bills 1-for-3 2 RBI. Pitchers: Allie Mallicoat 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K.
Rushford-Peterson: Avian Anderson-Ingram 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 SB; Delaney Vaughn 1-for-3 2 SB. Pitchers: Emarie Jacobson 7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.

La Crescent-Hokah 5, Rushford-Peterson 0
Rushford-Peterson#000#000#0xx#x##—#0#8#1
La Crescent#030#110#xxx#x##—#5#7#0
Rushford-Peterson: Avian Anderson-Ingram 2-for-3; Ellie Ekern 2-for-3 1 2B. Pitchers: Aviana Anderson-Ingram 4 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 8 BB, 8 K; Emarie Jacobson 2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.
La Crescent: Meghan Steffes 2-for-2, 2 R, 1 SB. Pitchers: Murilla 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K; Kaitlyn Miller 4 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K.

St. Charles 12, Lewiston-Altura 1, 5 inn.
St. Charles#350#22#—#12#12#1
Lewiston-Altura#001#00#—#1#2#2
St. Charles: Madison Williamsonson 2-for-3 1 RBI; Makadyn Gust 2-for-3 2 R; Lauryn Delger 3-for-4, 2 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R; Grace Buringa 2-for-3, 2 2B, 2 R. Pitchers: Brenna Koeppel 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 10 K.
Lewiston-Altura: Madison Oslie 1-for-3; Natalie Lubinski 1-for-1; Staytlen Seefeldt 1-for-3. Pitchers: Madison Oslie 1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB; Caidance Veraguth LP 3 1/3 IP, 9 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 2 BB.

NON-CONFERENCE

NRHEG 6, Southland 1
NRHEG#120#100#2X#—#6#11#0
Southland#000#000#1X#—#1#2#1
NRHEG: Sophie Stork 2-for-4; Ava Kyllo 3-for-4, 1 RBI, 3 R, 3 SB; Sidney Schultz 2-for-4, 1 2B, 4 RBI, 1 R; Bree Ihrke 1-for-4; Brenna Sommer 1-for-2 1 2B. Pitchers: Sophie Stork 7 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 K.
Southland: Hattie Wiste 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 R; Lynsey Wilson 1-for-2 1 RBI. Pitchers: Kiyanna Meyer 7 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 7, Wabasha-Kellogg 4
Plainview-Elgin-Millville#240#000#1#—#7#8#4
Wabasha-Kellogg#220#000#0#—#4#7#4
Plainview-Elgin-Millville: Skylar Beckel 2-for-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI; Kaylee Peter 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 2 R; Delaney Newcomb 3-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 3 R. Pitchers: Kaylee Peter 7 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K.
Wabasha-Kellogg: Jacqueline Avilez 2-for-3 1 RBI; Samantha Gusa 2-for-4. Pitchers: Sophie Graner 7 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K.

Related Topics: SOFTBALLPB PREP SCORES
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
All City Track Meet
Prep
Century runs off with titles in city boys and girls meets
Century rode big performances from its sprinters and its jumpers en route to dominating the boys and girls All-City track-and-field meets.
May 20, 2022 09:13 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Lacrosse Scores Results graphics
Prep
Lacrosse results for Friday, May 20, 2022
A scoreboard of lacrosse games.
May 20, 2022 09:09 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Friday, May 20, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
May 20, 2022 08:51 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Friday, May 20, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
May 20, 2022 08:46 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports