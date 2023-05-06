Softball results for Friday, May 5, 2023
A scoreboard of softball games.
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Winona Cotter 2, Rushford-Peterson 1
Rushford-Peterson#100#00#—#1#1#0
Winona Cotter#011#0#—#2#2#2
Rushford-Peterson: Cassandra Boyum 1-for-2 1 RBI. Pitchers: Cassandra Boyum 4.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 0 K.
Winona Cotter: Madison Hazelton 1-for-2 1 RBI; Mallory Biesanz 1-for-2 1 R. Pitchers: Madison Hazelton 5 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K.
Notes: Game was called in the bottom of the fifth due to lightning. Cotter is 9-1 overall.
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Southland 10, Houston 4
Houston#1121#000#0
Southland#40001#320
Houston: Nicole Beckman 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI; Caitlin Brand 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Julia Swenson 1-for-3, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Lilly Carr 7 IP, 10 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 4 K.
Southland: No stats available.
ADVERTISEMENT