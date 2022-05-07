Softball results for Friday, May 6, 2022

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 4, Lourdes 2

PLAINVIEW — Kaylee Peter excelled on the mound and at the plate as Plainview-Elgin-Millville defeated Lourdes 4-2 in non-conference play.

Peter tossed a four-hitter and didn’t allow an earned run with 12 strikeouts to earn the win. At the plate she was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs. Skylar Beckel was also 2-for-3 for P-E-M.

Four different players collected hits for Lourdes and Allison Ritter was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Anna Wieneke suffered the loss but just two of the four runs she allowed were earned as she allowed five hits.

Lourdes#100#001#0#—#2#4#3

Plainview-Elgin-Millville#102#001#x#—#4#5#2

Lourdes: Elizabeth Pike 1-for-3, 1 R; Allison Ritter 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Kate Price 1-for-3. Pitcher: Anna Wieneke (LP) 6 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville: Skylar Beckel 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 SB; Kaylee Peter 2-for-3, 1 3B, 2 RBI, 1 R; Abby Bennett 1-for-2. Pitcher: Kaylee Peter (WP) 7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 12 K.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Rushford-Peterson 9, Lewiston-Altura 2

(Second Game)

Lewiston-Altura#001#10#—#2#8#4

Rushford-Peterson#500#4#—#9#10#2

Lewiston-Altura: Lavin LeJeune 2-for-3, 1 RBI; Caidance Veraguth 2-for-2, 1 2B. Pitchers: Caidance Veraguth (LP) 4 IP, 10 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K.

Rushford-Peterson: Cassandra Boyum 2-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI; Delaney Vaughn 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 R; Ellie Ekern 2-for-3, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R. Pitchers: Emarie Jacobson (WP) 5 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER.

St. Charles 5, Dover-Eyota 4

Dover-Eyota#001#100#2#—#4#10#5

St. Charles#111#100#1#—#5#6#2

Dover-Eyota: Emirson Brehmer 1-for-3; Jaiden Riess 1-for-3; Miranda Palmby 2-for-3; Taryn Bany 1-for-4; Morgan Boettcher 1-for-3; Jolie Draper 1-for-4; Jayden Dahl 2-for-4. Pitchers: Emirson Brehmer (LP) 6.7 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 7 K.

St. Charles: Eva Anderson 1-for-3; Makadyn Gust 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Lauryn Delger 1-for-4; Grace Buringa 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Mia McGuire 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Mya Omdahl 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Kaitlynn Chuchna 1-for-3. Pitchers: Brenna Koeppel 7 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 10 K.

Notes: St. Charles is 8-2, D-E 3-4.

Chatfield 10, Wabasha-Kellogg 0

(First Game)

Chatfield#001#27#—#10#11#0

Wabasha-Kellogg#000#00#—#0#3#3

Chatfield: Sydney Allen 2-for-3; Peyton Berg 2-for-3, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 R; Alexis Hinckley 2-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R; Claire Springer 2-for-3. Pitchers: Jaiden Zimmerman 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; Claire Springer 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K.

Wabasha-Kellogg: Pitchers: Hannah Johnson 5 IP, 11 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.

Chatfield 6, Wabasha-Kellogg 5

(Second Game)

Wabasha-Kellogg#000#221#0#—#5#8#3

Chatfield#200#021#1#—#6#8#2

Wabasha-Kellogg: Ella Lineweaver 3-for-4, 1 R, 2 SB; Sophie Graner 2-for-3 1 2B. Pitchers: Hannah Johnson 6.33 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K.

Chatfield: Sydney Allen 2-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI; Peyton Berg 2-for-4; Claire Springer 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI. Pitchers: Jaiden Zimmerman 1.33 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K; Claire Springer 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K; Peyton Berg 3.67 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 2 K.

NON-CONFERENCE