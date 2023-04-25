Softball results for Monday, April 24, 2023

La Crescent-Hokah 25, Spring Grove 0
La Crescent-Hokah#(13)(12)0#0#—#25
Spring Grove#000#0#—#0
La Crescent-Hokah: Pitchers: Kaitlyn Miller 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K.
Spring Grove: Pitchers: Jada Strinmoen 4 IP, 18 H, 25 R, 23 ER, 12 BB, 2 K.
