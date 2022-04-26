Softball results for Monday, April 25, 2022
A scoreboard of softball games.
NON-CONFERENCE
Goodhue 19, Mabel-Canton 3
Goodhue#1(14)0#4#—#19#13#0
Mabel-Canton#021#0#—#3#5#4
Goodhue: Madison Ferguson 2-for-2, 2 RBI, 3 R, 1 SB; Alivia Holst 3-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Karli Vieths 2-for-3, 1 3B, 2 RBI, 3 R, 2 SB. Pitchers: Emily Doerhoefer 4 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K.
Mabel-Canton: Thea Snyder 2-for-2, 1 RBI, 1 R; Hope Erickson 2-for-2, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Emily Carolan 4 IP, 13 H, 19 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 3 K.
