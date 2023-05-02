Softball results for Monday, May 1, 2023

Lourdes 10, Waseca 5

ROCHESTER — Lourdes took advantage of 10 Waseca errors and ran off with a 10-5 win in the non-conference game.

Amelie Dohlman drove in two runs and Ali Restovich had a hit and scored twice for the Eagles. Dohlman and Anna Wieneke split the pitching duties, Dohlman going four innings, Wieneke three. Wieneke allowed just three hits, no walks and no runs.

Lourdes scored its 10 runs on just three hits.

Waseca#100#031#0#—#5#7#10

Lourdes#045#001#x#—#10#3#4

Waseca: No stats submitted.

Lourdes: Allison Ritter 3 R, 2 SB; Kate Price 1 SB; Amelie Dohlman 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB; Julia O’Connell 1 R; Ali Restovich 1-for-3, 2 R; Leah Wieneke 1 R; Anna Wieneke 1-for-3, 1 R; Ruby Flies 1 R, 1 SB; Grace Boysen 1 SB. Pitchers: Amelie Dohlman 4 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 3 K; Anna Wieneke 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 12-32, Schaeffer Academy 11-7

GLENVILLE — Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons took a pair of games from Schaeffer Academy in Southeast Conference softball, winning 12-11 and 32-7.

No individual statistics were submitted.

Schaeffer Academy#002#18#—#11

Alden-Conger/Glenville Emmons#622#11#—#12

Alden Conger/Glenville Emmons#66(11)#9#—#32

Schaeffer Academy#610#0#—#7

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Winona Cotter 7, Dover-Eyota 2

Dover-Eyota#011#000#0#—#2#6#0

Winona Cotter#033#010#x#—#7#10#1

Dover-Eyota: Miranda Palmby 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI; Aubrey Foster 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Kegen Coulson 6 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 6 K.

Winona Cotter: Ella Deets 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI; Ellie Casperson 2-for-2, 1 3B, 3 RBI; Emilia Krage 2-for-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI. Pitchers: Madison Hazelton 7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 7 K.

Notes: Cotter is 7-1 overall.

NON-CONFERENCE

La Crescent-Hokah 18, Mabel-Canton 1

La Crescent-Hokah#413#55#—#18#16#1

Mabel-Canton#001#00#—#1#5#5

La Crescent-Hokah: Kelsey Kiesau 3-for-5, 1 3B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 3 R; Ava Dahl 2-for-2, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 3 R; Molly Bills 3-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 3 R. Pitchers: Kaitlyn Miller (WP) 3 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K; #15 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K.

Mael-Canton: Kailey Invalson 1-for-2, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Tylar Wenthold 5 IP, 16 H, 18 R, 16 ER, 9 BB, 5 K.

Houston 9, Rushford-Peterson 2

Rushford-Peterson#100#000#1

Houston#103#410

Rushford-Peterson: No stats submitted.

Houston: Lilly Carr 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Olivia Beckman 2-for-2, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 4 R; Emily Botcher 3-for-4, 4 RBI, 1 R; Ellasyn Carrier 2-for-4 1 RBI. Pitchers: Lilly Carr (WP) 7 IP, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.

Notes: Houston is 7-0.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 8, Lake City 5

Plainview-Elgin-Millville#110#042#0#—#8#7#2

Lake City#000#103#1#—#5#8#4

Plainview-Elgin-Millville: Allyson Schuchard 2-for-3; Claire Rahman 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R; Presley Newcomb 1-for-2, 1 R. Pitchers: Claire Henry 7 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 5 K.

Lake City: Christina Linderman 2-for-2, 2 RBI, 2 R; Mya Hoffman 1-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R; Adellyn Greer 1-for-3, 1 R; Grace Morrisey 3-for-4 1 R; Adalai Benedict 1-for-2, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Ella Rumley 2 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 1 K; Allison Dykes 5 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K.

