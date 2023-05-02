99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Softball results for Monday, May 1, 2023

A scoreboard of softball games.

Softball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 9:20 PM

Lourdes 10, Waseca 5

ROCHESTER — Lourdes took advantage of 10 Waseca errors and ran off with a 10-5 win in the non-conference game.

Amelie Dohlman drove in two runs and Ali Restovich had a hit and scored twice for the Eagles. Dohlman and Anna Wieneke split the pitching duties, Dohlman going four innings, Wieneke three. Wieneke allowed just three hits, no walks and no runs.

Lourdes scored its 10 runs on just three hits.

Lourdes 10, Waseca 5
Waseca#100#031#0#—#5#7#10
Lourdes#045#001#x#—#10#3#4
Waseca: No stats submitted.
Lourdes: Allison Ritter 3 R, 2 SB; Kate Price 1 SB; Amelie Dohlman 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB; Julia O’Connell 1 R; Ali Restovich 1-for-3, 2 R; Leah Wieneke 1 R; Anna Wieneke 1-for-3, 1 R; Ruby Flies 1 R, 1 SB; Grace Boysen 1 SB. Pitchers: Amelie Dohlman 4 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 3 K; Anna Wieneke 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 12-32, Schaeffer Academy 11-7

GLENVILLE — Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons took a pair of games from Schaeffer Academy in Southeast Conference softball, winning 12-11 and 32-7.

ADVERTISEMENT

No individual statistics were submitted.

Alden Conger/Glenville Emmons 12, Schaeffer Academy 11
Schaeffer Academy#002#18#—#11
Alden-Conger/Glenville Emmons#622#11#—#12

Alden Conger/Glenville Emmons 32, Schaeffer Academy 7
Alden Conger/Glenville Emmons#66(11)#9#—#32
Schaeffer Academy#610#0#—#7

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Winona Cotter 7, Dover-Eyota 2
Dover-Eyota#011#000#0#—#2#6#0
Winona Cotter#033#010#x#—#7#10#1
Dover-Eyota: Miranda Palmby 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI; Aubrey Foster 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Kegen Coulson 6 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 6 K.
Winona Cotter: Ella Deets 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI; Ellie Casperson 2-for-2, 1 3B, 3 RBI; Emilia Krage 2-for-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI. Pitchers: Madison Hazelton 7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 7 K.
Notes: Cotter is 7-1 overall.

NON-CONFERENCE

La Crescent-Hokah 18, Mabel-Canton 1
La Crescent-Hokah#413#55#—#18#16#1
Mabel-Canton#001#00#—#1#5#5
La Crescent-Hokah: Kelsey Kiesau 3-for-5, 1 3B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 3 R; Ava Dahl 2-for-2, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 3 R; Molly Bills 3-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 3 R. Pitchers: Kaitlyn Miller (WP) 3 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K; #15 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K.
Mael-Canton: Kailey Invalson 1-for-2, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Tylar Wenthold 5 IP, 16 H, 18 R, 16 ER, 9 BB, 5 K.

Houston 9, Rushford-Peterson 2
Rushford-Peterson#100#000#1
Houston#103#410
Rushford-Peterson: No stats submitted.
Houston: Lilly Carr 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Olivia Beckman 2-for-2, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 4 R; Emily Botcher 3-for-4, 4 RBI, 1 R; Ellasyn Carrier 2-for-4 1 RBI. Pitchers: Lilly Carr (WP) 7 IP, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.
Notes: Houston is 7-0.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 8, Lake City 5
Plainview-Elgin-Millville#110#042#0#—#8#7#2
Lake City#000#103#1#—#5#8#4
Plainview-Elgin-Millville: Allyson Schuchard 2-for-3; Claire Rahman 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R; Presley Newcomb 1-for-2, 1 R. Pitchers: Claire Henry 7 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 5 K.
Lake City: Christina Linderman 2-for-2, 2 RBI, 2 R; Mya Hoffman 1-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R; Adellyn Greer 1-for-3, 1 R; Grace Morrisey 3-for-4 1 R; Adalai Benedict 1-for-2, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Ella Rumley 2 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 1 K; Allison Dykes 5 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Lacrosse Scores Results graphics
Prep
Lacrosse results for Monday, May 1, 2023
May 01, 2023 09:57 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Golf Scores Results graphics
Prep
Golf results for Monday, May 1, 2023
May 01, 2023 08:44 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Monday, May 1, 2023
May 01, 2023 08:39 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Mayo, Mankato girls lacrosse
Prep
Photos: Mayo, Mankato girls lacrosse on May 1, 2023
May 01, 2023 07:20 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
olivia christianson
College
RCTC women won't have to travel if they go for repeat title in 2024
May 01, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Downtown Rochester Minnesota
Local
Rochester massage therapy businesses placed on probation following failed inspections
May 01, 2023 05:42 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
MayoPFG.jpg
Local
Fourth, final Mayo peregrine falcon egg hatches
May 01, 2023 03:56 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed