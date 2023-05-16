Softball results for Monday, May 15, 2023
A scoreboard of softball games.
NON-CONFERENCE
Rushford-Peterson 13, Mabel-Canton 8
Rushford-Peterson#325#120#0#—#13#4#3
Mabel-Canton#140#102#0#—#8#6#1
Rushford-Peterson: Lindsey Hoiness 2-for-5, 3 RBI, 1 R, 2 SB; Torryn Schneider 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 3 R, 1 SB. Pitchers: Shelby Tesch 5 2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 9 BB, 3 K; Ava Drazkowski 1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K.
Mabel-Canton: Ella Halverson 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 R; Lainey Hosting 2-for-4, 2 2B, 1 SB; Tylar Wenthold 2-for-3, 3 RBI. Pitchers: Tylar Wenthold 7 IP, 4 H, 13 R, 10 ER, 14 BB, 10 K.
