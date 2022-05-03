Softball results for Monday, May 2, 2022

Lourdes 14, Waseca 10, 8 inn.

WASECA — The Eagles scored five runs in the top of the eighth to break a 9-9 tie and defeat the Blue Jays.

Elizabeth Pike led a Lourdes offense that smashed 15 hits with a 4-for-5 day that included a double, a home run, two RBIs and four runs scored. Kate Price also had a big game, driving in four runs and finishing 3-for-3. Allison Ritter, Amelie Dohlman and Leah Wieneke all finished with two hits for the Eagles with Ritter tallying three RBIs as well.

Lourdes led 9-5 after a six-run third inning, before Waseca tallied a pair of runs in the fourth and sixth.

Lourdes#216#000#05#—#14#15#3

Waseca#230#202#01#—#10#12#4

Lourdes: Elizabeth Pike 4-for-5, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 4 R, 2 SB; Allison Ritter 2-for-6, 3 RBI, 1 R; Amelie Dohlman 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Kate Price 3-for-3, 1 2B, 4 RBI, 3 R; Ali Restovich 1-for-5 1 R; Leah Wieneke 2-for-5, 1 RBI, 1 R; Kate Freiderichs 1-for-5, 1 RBI, 2 R. Pitchers: Anna Wieneke 2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 K; Amelie Dohlman 6 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 K.

Waseca: No stats available.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Chatfield 9, Pine Island 7

Pine Island#203#200#0#—#7#6#5

Chatfield#202#320#x#—#9#13#2

Pine Island: Izzy Nisbit 1-for-3, 2 R; Cheyenne Jones 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R; Noelle Douglas 1-for-4, 1 2B, 2 R; Brooklyn Horton 1-for-3; Anni Organ 1-for-4, 2 RBI. Pitchers: Caitlyn Lerum (LP) 4.1 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.

Chatfield: Kara Goetzinger 3-for-4, 2 R; Sydney Allen 1-for-3, 1 3B, 2 RBI; Jaiden Zimmerman 1-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R; Peyton Berg 3-for-4, 1 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 R; Alexis Hinckley 1-for-4, 1 R; Devann Clemens 1-for-3 1 R; Claire Springer 3-for-4. Pitchers: Claire Springer (WP) 6.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Rushford-Peterson 13, Houston 4

Houston#120#001#0#—#4#10#0

Rushford-Peterson#102#226#x#—#13#19#1

Houston: Pitchers: Lilly Carr 5.0 IP, 17 H, 12 R, 9 ER, 2 BB, 4 K; Emily Botcher 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.

Rushford-Peterson: Avian Anderson-Ingram 1-for-4, 3 RBI; Cassandra Boyum 3-for-4, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R; Delaney Vaughn 2-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, 3 SB; Brooke Johnson 3-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 R; Ellie Ekern 3-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R, 3 SB. Pitchers: Emarie Jacobson 7 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K.

NON-CONFERENCE

Wabasha-Kellogg 6, Lake City 3

Wabasha-Kellogg#230#100#0#—#6#12#3

Lake City#101#010#0#—#3#8#1

Wabasha-Kellogg: Lauren Stumpf 1-for-3 1 R; Ella Lineweaver 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 2 R; Megan Solberg 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 R; Samantha Gusa 2-for-4 1 R. Pitchers: Sophie Graner 7 IP.

Lake City: Sophie Dwelle 1-for-3; Resa Laqua 2-for-3; Madison Morrisey 2-for-4; Medora Stuhr 2-for-3, 3 R; Mirrah Wells 1-for-3 1 RBI. Pitchers: Resa Laqua 7 IP, 12 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 2 K.