Softball results for Monday, May 2, 2022

Northfield 5, Century 3

Northfield scored twice in the top of the seventh inning and beat Century 5-3 in Big Nine Conference action.

Madelynn Feakes had a pair of doubles for Century and drove in two runs. Morgan Erickson took the pitching loss, though just two of the five runs she allowed were earned. Erickson struck out 12.

Northfield#021#000#2#—#5#5#2

Century#002#000#1#—#3#4#4

Northfield: Leah Enedy 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 4 SB; Katelym Balster 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 SB. Pitchers: Rylee Blandin 7.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 10 K.

Century: Morgan Erickson 1-for-2, 2 R, 1 SB; Madelynn Feakes 2-for-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI. Pitchers: Morgan Erickson 7.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 12 K.