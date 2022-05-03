SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Save 50% OFF TODAY ONLY!
Sports | Prep

Softball results for Monday, May 2, 2022

A scoreboard of softball games.

Softball Scores Results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
May 03, 2022 09:19 AM
Northfield 5, Century 3

Northfield scored twice in the top of the seventh inning and beat Century 5-3 in Big Nine Conference action.

Madelynn Feakes had a pair of doubles for Century and drove in two runs. Morgan Erickson took the pitching loss, though just two of the five runs she allowed were earned. Erickson struck out 12.

Northfield 5, Century 3
Northfield#021#000#2#—#5#5#2
Century#002#000#1#—#3#4#4
Northfield: Leah Enedy 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 4 SB; Katelym Balster 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 SB. Pitchers: Rylee Blandin 7.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 10 K.
Century: Morgan Erickson 1-for-2, 2 R, 1 SB; Madelynn Feakes 2-for-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI. Pitchers: Morgan Erickson 7.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 12 K.

