Saturday, April 2
Sports | Prep

Softball results for Saturday, April 2, 2022

A scoreboard of softball games.

Softball Scores Results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 02, 2022 08:15 PM
BIG NINE CONFERENCE

FIRST GAME

Winona 10, Albert Lea 2
Winona#500#140#0#—#10
Albert Lea#000#002#0#—#2
Winona: Macy McNally 3-for-3. Pitcher: Makayla Steffes (WP) 7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 18 K.
Albert Lea: No stats provided.

SECOND GAME

Winona 13, Albert Lea 1
Winona: Macy McNally 3-for-4. Pitcher: Ava Hamsund (WP) 5 IP, 1 H, 13 R, 1 ER, 10 K.
Albert Lea: No stats provided.

Related Topics: SOFTBALLPB PREP SCORES
