Softball results for Saturday, April 2, 2022
A scoreboard of softball games.
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
FIRST GAME
Winona 10, Albert Lea 2
Winona#500#140#0#—#10
Albert Lea#000#002#0#—#2
Winona: Macy McNally 3-for-3. Pitcher: Makayla Steffes (WP) 7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 18 K.
Albert Lea: No stats provided.
SECOND GAME
Winona 13, Albert Lea 1
Winona: Macy McNally 3-for-4. Pitcher: Ava Hamsund (WP) 5 IP, 1 H, 13 R, 1 ER, 10 K.
Albert Lea: No stats provided.
