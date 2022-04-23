SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Saturday, April 23
Sports | Prep

Softball results for Saturday, April, 23, 2022

A scoreboard of softball games.

Softball Scores Results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 23, 2022 05:25 PM
GOPHER CONFERENCE

Blooming Prairie 17, Maple River 2
Maple River#001#1#—#2#3#4
Blooming Prairie#4(10)2#1#—#17#17#4
Maple River: No stats provided.
Blooming Prairie: Bobbie Bruns 3-for-4, 4 RBI, 2 R, 1 SB; Alivia Schneider 3-for-3, 3 RBI, 2 R; Lauren Schammel 3-for-4, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 3 R; Layla Lembke 3-for-4, 3 RBI, 2 R. Pitchers: Haven Carlson (WP) 4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.
Notes: The Blossoms improve to 5-0.

