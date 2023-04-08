50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Sports Prep

Softball results for Saturday, April 8, 2023

By Staff reports
Today at 6:27 PM

Northfield 3, Mayo 2 (10)

Northfield 5, Mayo 4 (9)

ROCHESTER — The Spartans dropped a pair of heartbreakers to open up their season, falling to Northfield both times in extras during Saturday's doubleheader.

In the first game, the score was locked at two until the 10th when Northfield took the lead. The Spartans had just four hits and struck out 18 times against Courtney Graf, who tossed all 10 innings and also hit a home run to help her own cause.

Alexa Carlstrom also went all 10 innings for the Spartans, working around 11 hits, allowing three runs — two earned — to go along with 12 punchouts.

In the nightcap, the Spartans scored three in the bottom of the seventh to send the game into extras tied at 4. Yet, Northfield was able to score in the ninth for the doubleheader sweep.

Tiegan Mancuso, Carlstrom and Olivia McNallan all drove in a run to lead the Spartans.

Northfield#100#010#000#1##—#3#11#1
Mayo#002#000#000#0##—#2#4#2
Northfield: Emily Broden 2-for-4; Lucy Menssen 2-for-2 1 2B; Courtney Graff 2-for-5, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 SB. Pitchers: Courtney Graf 10 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 18 K.
Mayo: Alexa Carlstrom 2-for-4; Amelia Okeson 1-for-4; Chelsea Putzier 1-for-4. Pitchers: Alexa Carlstrom 10 IP, 11 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 12 K.

Northfield 5, Mayo 4 (9)
Northfield#000#020#201##—#5#14#1
Mayo#100#000#300##—#4#8#1
Northfield: Megan Snyder 2-for-4; Lucy Menssen 2-for-3 1 2B; Courtney Graff 2-for-3. Pitchers: Rylee Blandin 6.2 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 15 K.
Mayo: Tiegan Mancuso 2-for-4 1 RBI; Kayla Stevens 1-for-4; Alexa Carlstrom 1-for-2 1 RBI; Olivia McNallan 2-for-5 1 RBI. Pitchers: Meagan Putzier 9 IP, 14 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K.

