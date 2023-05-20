Softball results for Saturday, May 20, 2023
A scoreboard of softball games.
NON-CONFERENCE
Rushford-Peterson 17, GMLOK 2
GMLOK#100#1xx#xxx#x##—#2#3#2
Rushford-Peterson#278#xxx#xxx#x##—#17#13#0
GMLOK: Reese Guy 1-for-2; Lucie Voigt 1-for-1, 1 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Caisa Kolling 3 IP, 13 H, 17 R, 14 ER, 4 BB, 2 K.
Rushford-Peterson: Ava Drazkowski 2-for-3, 4 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB; Cassandra Boyum 2-for-3, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 SB; Ellie Ekern 3-for-4, 1 2B, 4 RBI, 3 R, 1 SB. Pitchers: Lindsey Hoiness 4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K.
