Softball results for Saturday, May 21, 2022

Century 6, Red Wing 2

Morgan Erickson had a good day at the plate and in the circle, finishing 3-for-3, while picking up the save to help the Panthers to a win in the regular season finale.

Erickson tripled with an RBI and three runs scored in addition to three shutout innings with six strikeouts in the circle. Emily Becker picked up the win for Century, allowing two runs — one earned — on five hits in four innings. Ava Frost finished 2-for-4 with an RBI as well for the Panthers.

Camryn Zotalis finished 3-for-3 to lead the Wingers.