Softball results for Thursday, April 20, 2023

Kasson-Mantorville 15, Pine Island 12 Kasson-Mantorville#520#023#3#—15#13#na Pine Island#000#291#0#—#12#11#na Kasson-Mantorville: Aubrey Grover 4-for-5, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 3 R, 2 SB; Andria Fitch 2-for-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 SB; Ella Babcock 3-for-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 SB; Calleigh Richards 3-for-4, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 4 R. Pitchers: Ella Babcock 4 IP, 8 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 2 BB, 8 K; Kara Farnsworth (WP) 3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K. Pine Island: Cheyenne Jones 1-for-3, 1 2B, 2 R; Ella Sorum, 2-for-3, 1 RBI; Evie Petersen 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Kiley Passow 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 R; Teagan Barnett 1-for-3, 1 R; Jenna Schleusner 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Caitlyn Lerum (LP) 7 IP, 13 H, 15 R, 10 ER, 1 BB, 11 K. Notes: This was the second game of the day for K-M at the dome in Austin and the KoMets are now 6-2.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.