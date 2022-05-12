SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Softball results for Thursday, May 12, 2022

A scoreboard of softball games.

Softball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
May 12, 2022 09:55 AM
NON-CONFERENCE

Dover-Eyota had a hitting festival, finishing with 16 hits en route to beating Lourdes 19-7.

Addison Hansen led the way, going 4-for-4. Kegan Coulson had three hits and four others had two apiece.

D-E scored nine runs in the first inning and seven in the third.

Lourdes also hit well. Elizabeth Pike, Julia O'Connell and Anna Wieneke all had two hits. The Eagles finished with 11 hits overall.

Dover-Eyota 19, Lourdes 7
Lourdes#025#00X#X#—#7#11#3
Dover-Eyota#927#1XX#X#—#19#16#0
Lourdes: Elizabeth Pike 2-for-3, 1 RBI; Allison Ritter 1-for-3, 1 R; Amelie Dohlman 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Julia O’Connell 2-for-2 3 RBI; Ali Restovich 1-for-2, 2 RBI, 1 R; Leah Wieneke 1-for-3 1 R; Kate Freiderichs 1-for-2 1 R; Anna Wieneke 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Anna Wieneke 1 IP, 8 H, 11 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 0 K; Amelie Dohlman 3 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 1 K.
Dover-Eyota: Emirson Brehmer 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 3 R; Addison Hansen 4-for-4, 1 RBI, 3 R; Miranda Palmby 2-for-3, 3 RBI, 2 R; Taryn Bany 2-for-3, 3 RBI, 2 R; Morgan Boettcher 2-for-3, 3 RBI, 2 R; Jolie Draper 2 R; Kegen Coulson 3-for-4, 2 RBI, 3 R; Karlen Kimery 1-for-4, 1 R; Jayden Dahl 1 R. Pitchers: Kegen Coulson 5 IP, 11 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 6 K.

