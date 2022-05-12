Softball results for Thursday, May 12, 2022

NON-CONFERENCE

Dover-Eyota had a hitting festival, finishing with 16 hits en route to beating Lourdes 19-7.

Addison Hansen led the way, going 4-for-4. Kegan Coulson had three hits and four others had two apiece.

D-E scored nine runs in the first inning and seven in the third.

Lourdes also hit well. Elizabeth Pike, Julia O'Connell and Anna Wieneke all had two hits. The Eagles finished with 11 hits overall.