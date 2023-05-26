Softball results for Thursday, May 25, 2023

Northfield 13, John Marshall 3

NORTHFIELD — No. 4 seed Northfield broke open a 6-3 game with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth and went on to defeat No. 8 John Marshall 13-3 in a Section 1AAAA elimination game.

Courtney Graff went 2-for-3 with a double, home runs, three RBIs and three runs scored for Northfield and Jaime Triplett went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Taylor Adams went 1-for-2 and scored two runs for JM, which finishes the season 2-18.

John Marshall#100#110##—#3#4#5

Northfield#101#317#x#—#13#13#0

No. 8 John Marshall: Taylor Adams 1-for-2, 2 R; Jordan Marlow 1-for-2; Makenna Red Hill 1-for-3; Nevaeh Young 1-for-3, 1 RBI. Pitcher: Makenna Red Hill (LP) 5 2/3 IP, 13 H, 13 R, 9 ER, 3 BB, 1 K.

No. 4 Northfield: Olivia Hohrman 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R; Ruby Holman 2-for-3, 2 R; Courtney Graff 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 3 R; Jaime Triplett 3-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Lindsey Stanton 2-for-4, 1 RBI. Pitcher: Courtney Graf (WP) 6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 6 K.

Lakeville South 2, Mayo 1

LAKEVILLE — No. 3 seed Lakeville South received strong pitching to slip past No. 7 Mayo 2-1 in a Section 1AAAA elimination game.

Mayo was limited to three hits in the contest.

The Spartans scored in the top of the first when Tiegan Mancuso singled, stole a base and then came around to score. Mancuso finished 2-for-3 with a pair of stolen bases.

South tied the game in the bottom of the first and then scored the final run of the game in the third.

Meagan Putzier pitched the first 5 2/3 innings for Mayo and she allowed two earned runs on nine hits.

Mayo#100#000#0#—#1#3#1

Lakeville South#101#000##—#2#9#1

No. 7 Mayo: Tiegan Mancuso 2-for-3, 1 R, 2 SB; Chelsea Putzier 1-for-3. Pitchers: Meagan Putzier (LP) 5 1/3 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K; Alexa Carlstrom 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

No. 3 Lakeville South: No stats provided.

SUB-SECTION 1A

Winner's bracket

Wabasha-Kellogg 11, Goodhue 10

Goodhue#502#003#00#—#10#13#1

Wabasha-Kellogg#630#000#11#—#11#12

Goodhue: Madison Ferguson 2-for-5, 1 R; Emma Voth 3-for-5, 1 2B, 1 3B, 4 RBI, 2 R; Ava Wallaker 3-for-4, 1 3B, 2 RBI, 0 R.

Wabasha-Kellogg: Ella Stark 1-for-4, 1 2B, 2 R; Eve Pavelka 2-for-4, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R; Else Graner 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 R; Lexi Metcalf 2-for-5, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 2 R; Mackenzie Paddock 3-for-4, 1 2B, 1 3B, 2 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Eve Pavvelka (WP) 8 IP, 13 H, 10 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 6 K.

Elimination bracket

