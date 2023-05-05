Softball results for Thursday, May 4, 2023

Byron 11, Lourdes 1 (5)

BYRON — Byron used another big day from Macy Borowski to sprint past Lourdes.

Borowski went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI and also picked up the win in the circle, allowing just one run on two hits with 13 strikeouts in five innings.

Lindsey Schultz also finished with multiple hits for Byron, going 2-for-4 with three runs scored.

Lourdes#100#00x#x#—#1#2#5

Byron#141#23x#x#—#11#9#0

Lourdes: Allison Ritter 1-for-2 1 R; G Boysen 1-for-2 1 RBI. Pitchers: Amelie Dohlman 3 1/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 9 K; Anna Wieneke 2/3 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K.

Byron: Macy Borowski 3-for-4 2 RBI; Lindsey Schultz 2-for-4 3 R; Ally Deyle 1-for-2 1 RBI; Leeah Strain 1-for-3 2 R; Kaydence Fjerstad 1-for-3 1 R; Mackenzie Steele 1-for-3 1 R. Pitchers: Macy Borowski 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 13 K.

GOPHER CONFERENCE