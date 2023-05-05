Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Softball results for Thursday, May 4, 2023

By Staff reports
Today at 7:38 PM

Byron 11, Lourdes 1 (5)

BYRON — Byron used another big day from Macy Borowski to sprint past Lourdes.

Borowski went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI and also picked up the win in the circle, allowing just one run on two hits with 13 strikeouts in five innings.

Lindsey Schultz also finished with multiple hits for Byron, going 2-for-4 with three runs scored.

Lourdes: Allison Ritter 1-for-2 1 R; G Boysen 1-for-2 1 RBI. Pitchers: Amelie Dohlman 3 1/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 9 K; Anna Wieneke 2/3 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K.
Byron: Macy Borowski 3-for-4 2 RBI; Lindsey Schultz 2-for-4 3 R; Ally Deyle 1-for-2 1 RBI; Leeah Strain 1-for-3 2 R; Kaydence Fjerstad 1-for-3 1 R; Mackenzie Steele 1-for-3 1 R. Pitchers: Macy Borowski 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 13 K.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Blooming Prairie 11, Triton 6
Blooming Prairie#103#430#0#—#11#16#1
Triton#020#111#1#—#6#11#4
Blooming Prairie: Haven Carlson 1-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI; Shawntee Snyder 3-for-4, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 SB; Rchel Winzenburg 2-for-5, 1 RBI, 1 SB; Lily Schammel 2-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI; Layla Lembke 1-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 SB; Mcy Lembke 3-for-4 3 SB. Pitchers: Haven Carlson (WP) 7 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 7 K.
Triton: Cayleigh Sowieja 1-for-3; Elizabeth Hukee 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 SB; Katherine Ross 0-for-4 1 RBI; Alyssa Knudson 2-for-4 3 RBI; Alexis Clement 1-for-3 1 2B; Rainey Dobbs 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI. Pitchers: Alyssa Knudson (LP) 5 IP, 11 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 K; Cami Vermilyea 2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
