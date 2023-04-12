Softball results for Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Mayo 8, Faribault 1

ROCHESTER — Dez Dotterwick, Tiegan Mancuso and Olivia McNallan each went 2-for-4 as part of a 12-hit Mayo attack as the Spartans took home the Big Nine Conference victory.

Mancuso tripled and had a pair of RBI, as well as runs scored, while McNallan doubled in addition to scoring three runs. McNallan also had two steals.

Meagan Putzier earned the win in the circle for Mayo, scattering nine hits to allow just one run in 4 1/3 innings.

Mayo 8, Faribault 1

Mayo#101#411#0#—#8#12#0

Faribault#000#0100##—#1#10#3

Mayo: Dez Dotterwick 2-for-4 1 RBI; Tiegan Mancuso 2-for-4, 1 3B, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 SB; Kayla Stevens 1-for-3 1 RBI; Alexa Carlstrom 1-for-3 1 RBI; Olivia McNallan 2-for-4, 1 2B, 3 R, 2 SB; Santanna Heise 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI; Chelsea Putzier 1-for-3 1 SB. Pitchers: Meagan Putzier (W) 4 1/3 IP, 9 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

Faribault: No stats available.

Pine Island 10, Lourdes 5

ROCHESTER — The Panthers smashed 10 hits and drew eight walks to double up the Eagles in a Hiawatha Valley League showdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lourdes offense also had 10 base knocks, but were unable to fully capitalize with runners in scoring position. Grace Boysen finished 3-for-4 with two doubles, while Amelie Dohlman and Ali Restovich each went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles as well to lead Lourdes.

"We need to eliminate the free bases," Lourdes coach Becky Macken said. "Otherwise defensively, I was pleased with how we played. We had 10 hits, which is good for this early in the year."

Pine Island 10, Lourdes 5

Pine Island#011#123#2#—#10#10#1

Lourdes#012#010#1#—#5#10#0

Pine Island: Pitchers:

Lourdes: Allison Ritter 1-for-4 1 SB; Kate Price 0-for-2 2 R; Julia O’Connell 0-for-2; Amelie Dohlman 2-for-4 2 2B; Ali Restovich 2-for-4, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Leah Wieneke 2-for-3 1 2B; Anna Wieneke 1-for-3 1 RBI; Ruby Flies 0-for-3; Grace Boysen 3-for-4, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R. Pitchers: Amelie Dohlman 5 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 5 BB, 1 K; Anna Wieneke 2 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Chatfield 13, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 2

Chatfield#021#118#x#—#13#12#3

Plainview-Elgin-Millville#000#200#x#—#2#5#5

Chatfield: Tatum Allen 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Alexis Hinckley 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 R; Josie Koenigs 3-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 3 R; Brittin Ruskell 2-for-4, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Claire Springer 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 2 R; M. Harris 1-for-2, 2 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Claire Springer (WP) 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 10 K.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville: Morgan Noehl 1-for-3; Rylie Sexton 1-for-3; Emma Benike 1-for-3 1 R; Skylar Beckel 2-for-3 1 R. Pitchers: Skylar Beckel (LP) 5 1/3 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 7 K; Claire Henry 2/3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

Rushford-Peterson 15, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 5

Fillmore Central-Lanesboro#000#500#xxx#x##—#5#5#3

Rushford-Peterson#641#211#xxx#x##—#15#10#3

Fillmore Central/Lanesboro: Emily Mason 2-for-2, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 SB; Jensyn Storhoff 2-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI. Pitchers: Jensyn Storhoff 3 2/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 K.

Rushford-Peterson: Cassandra Boyum 5-for-5, 1 RBI, 2 R, 2 SB; Shelby Tesch 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 R, 2 SB. Pitchers: Lindsey Hoiness 6 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 3 K.

NON-CONFERENCE

Faribault Bethlehem Academy 8, Goodhue 3

Faribault Bethlehem Academy#003#040#1#—#8#9#2

Goodhue#120#000#0#—#3#3#5

Faribault Bethlehem Academy: Pitchers: Morgan Wilson 7 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 6 K.

Goodhue: Pitchers: Emma Voth 7 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 9 K.

