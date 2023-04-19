99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Softball results for Tuesday, April 18, 2023

A scoreboard of softball games.

Softball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 7:57 PM

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 15, Lourdes 0 (4)

ZUMBROTA — Melanie Raasch finished 3-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs, while Cora Ohm was great in the circle to lead the Cougars to the Hiawatha Valley League victory.

Ohm allowed just three hits with four strikeouts in four shutout innings. It was more than enough for a Cougars offense that tallied 14 hits, with seven different players scoring.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 15, Lourdes 0
Lourdes#000#0#—#0#3#3
546#x#—#15#14#1
Lourdes: Allison Ritter 1-for-2; Leah Wieneke 1-for-2; Anna Wieneke 1-for-1. Pitchers: Amelie Dohlman 2 IP, 11 H, 11 R, 11 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; Anna Wieneke 1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Camryn Covers 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Melanie Raasch 3-for-3, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 3 R; Megan Jasperson 1-for-3, 1 3B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Addie Liffrig 2-for-3 3 RBI; Lola Wagner 1-for-1 3 R; Trinity Chapa 2-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R; Paisley Peterson 1-for-2 1 RBI; Cora Ohm 2-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI. Pitchers: Cora Ohm 4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K.

Three Rivers Conference

Chatfield 12, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 2
Fillmore Central/Lanesboro#2##—#2#5#4
Chatfield#246#—#12#11#0
Fillmore Central/Lanesboro: Regan Hanson 1-for-2 2 RBI; Emily Mason 1-for-3; Ellie Anderson 1-for-2 1 R; Jensyn Storhoff 1-for-3 1 R. Pitchers: Jensen Storhoff (LP) 4.2 IP, 11 H, 12 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 2 K.
Chatfield: Tatum Allen 1-for-2, 1 R, 2 SB; Kara Goetzinger 1-for-2, 2 RBI, 2 R; Makenna Dornack 1-for-4 2 RBI; Alexis Hinckley 3-for-3, 2 R, 1 SB; Braelee Horsman 1-for-2 1 RBI; Katryn Johnson 1-for-2, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Marlee Musty 1-for-2 1 R; Brittin Ruskell 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB. Pitchers: Claire Springer (WP) 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 9 K.

