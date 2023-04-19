Softball results for Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 15, Lourdes 0 (4)

ZUMBROTA — Melanie Raasch finished 3-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs, while Cora Ohm was great in the circle to lead the Cougars to the Hiawatha Valley League victory.

Ohm allowed just three hits with four strikeouts in four shutout innings. It was more than enough for a Cougars offense that tallied 14 hits, with seven different players scoring.

Lourdes#000#0#—#0#3#3

546#x#—#15#14#1

Lourdes: Allison Ritter 1-for-2; Leah Wieneke 1-for-2; Anna Wieneke 1-for-1. Pitchers: Amelie Dohlman 2 IP, 11 H, 11 R, 11 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; Anna Wieneke 1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Camryn Covers 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Melanie Raasch 3-for-3, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 3 R; Megan Jasperson 1-for-3, 1 3B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Addie Liffrig 2-for-3 3 RBI; Lola Wagner 1-for-1 3 R; Trinity Chapa 2-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R; Paisley Peterson 1-for-2 1 RBI; Cora Ohm 2-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI. Pitchers: Cora Ohm 4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K.

