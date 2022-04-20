Softball results for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Red Wing 13, John Marshall 3, 6 inn.

RED WING — Kennedy Knopp and Amira Ramstad combined for six of Red Wing’s 14 hits as the Wingers used a big offensive explosion to win their third straight to open the season.

Knopp drove in four runs as part of a 3-for-4 day, while Ramstad finished 3-for-3 with three runs scored. Ramstad also picked up the win in the circle, allowing two earned runs in six innings. Sarah Wiederich and Brianna Tix each went 2-for-4 with a double as well for Red Wing.

Kate Novak doubled and drove in a run for John Marshall.

The Rockets are scheduled to play Winona on Wednesday.

Red Wing 13, John Marshall 3

John Marshall#100#011##—#3#2#3

Red Wing#262#003##—#13#14#1

John Marshall: Kate Novak 1-for-2, 1 2B, 1 RBI; Emily Miles 1-for-3 1 R. Pitchers: Jenna Boisen 5.2 IP, 14 H, 13 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 4 K.

Red Wing: Sarah Wiederich 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Amira Ramstad 3-for-3, 1 2B, 1 R; Kennedy Knopp 3-for-4 4 RBI; Brianna Tix 2-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R. Pitchers: Amira Ramstad 6 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 7 K.

Notes: Red Wing is 3-0 overall, 2-0 in the Big Nine; JM is 0-4, 0-4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cannon Falls 11, Lourdes 1, 5 inn.

CANNON FALLS — The Bombers scored nine in the first inning and never looked back.

Abby Breuer dominated in the circle, recording all 15 outs via strikeout and allowing just one hit.

Breuer also recorded a double and two RBIs at the plate, while Madison Burr led the Cannon Falls’ offense with a double, a home run and four RBIs. Izzy Pagel registered a 2-for-3 day for the Bombers.

Allison Ritter homered for Lourdes.

"We simply ran into a very good pitcher in Abby Breuer,” Lourdes coach Becky Macken said. “Our young had trouble keeping up with her speed. We started off with a terrible 1st inning and played well defensively after that.”

Cannon Falls 11, Lourdes 1

Lourdes#000#10#—#1#1#2

Cannon Falls#920#0x#—#11#11#1

Lourdes: Allison Ritter 1-for-2, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Amelie Dohlman (LP) 4 IP, 11 H, 11 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 4 K.

Cannon Falls: Madison Burr 3-for-3, 1 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R; Kayley Frenette 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Izzy Pagel 2-for-2, 1 RBI, 2 R; Abby Breuer 1-for-1, 2 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Abby Breuer (WP) 5 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 15 K.

Notes: Cannon Falls is 3-1 overall; Lourdes is 0-1.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE