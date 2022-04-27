Softball results for Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Mayo 5, Red Wing 4

The Spartans improved to 3-1 overall after Hailey Lamers delivered the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the seventh to walk-off the Wingers.

Lamers finished the day 2-for-3 with four RBIs as the Spartans overcame a 3-1 deficit with a three-spot in the sixth. Olivia McNallan also finished with two hits for the Spartans.

The Wingers tied it with a run in the top half of the innings. Gracymae Gernentz was 2-for-3 with three RBIs to lead Red Wing.

Alexa Carlstrom earned the win in the circle by allowing four runs — two earned — on six hits with six strikeouts in seven innings.

Red Wing#000#102#1#—#4#6#2

Mayo#000#103#1#—#5#7#7

Red Wing: Tatum Harris 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Sarah Wiederich 1-for-4 1 R; Gracymae Gernentz 2-for-3 3 RBI; Brianna Tix 1-for-4. Pitchers: A. Ramstad 4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 5 K; B. Tix (LP) 2.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 2 K.

Mayo: Olivia McNallan 2-for-4 1 R; Hailey Lamers 2-for-3 4 RBI; Raiven Heise 1-for-3 1 R; Santana Heise 1-for-3; Alexa Carlstrom 0-for-2 2 R; Alivia Haakenson 1-for-1. Pitchers: Alexa Carlstrom (WP) 7 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K.

Cannon Falls 13, Lourdes 0, 5 inn.

The Bombers capitalized off of four errors to post 10 runs in the fourth to get past Lourdes in five innings.

Kayley Frenette led a Cannon Falls offense that finished with 13 hits with a 4-for-4 day, finishing with two RBIs and two runs scored. Madison Burr and Kyra Schoenfelder recorded a pair of hits and two RBIs as well for the Bombers. Abby Breuer earned the win in the circle with five shutout innings with 11 strikeouts.

"Very frustrated to say the least," Lourdes coach Becky Macken said. "We will continue to work hard and strive to get better every day. We start one senior, one junior, five freshman and two eighth grade players, so there is a big learning curve with the lack of experience."

Cannon Falls 13, Lourdes 0

Cannon Falls#001#102#—#13#13#1

Lourdes#000#00#—#0#1#2

Cannon Falls: Madison Burr 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 R; Kyra Schoenfelder 2-for-2, 2 RBI, 2 R; Kayley Frenette 4-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 R; Abby Breuer 1-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Abby Breuer(WP) 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 11 K.

Lourdes: Amelie Dohlman 1-for-2. Pitchers: Anna Wieneke 3 IP, 5 H, 10 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 3 K; Amelie Dohlman 3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 K.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 12, Lake City 0

Zumbrota-Mazeppa#210#315##—#12#16#1

Lake City#000#000##—#0#3#5

Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Lola Wagner 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 2 R; Kailey Cooper 2-for-4 2 RBI; Melanie Raasch 1-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R; Camryn Kovars 1-for-3, 3 RBI, 1 R; Megan Jasperson 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Rianne Buck 2-for-4 1 R. Pitchers:

Lake City: Christina Linderman 1-for-1; Addie Greer 1-for-2; Madison Morrisey 1-for-3. Pitchers: Resa Laqua 6 IP, 16 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 0 BB, 1 K; Alivia Corey 1 IP, 0 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 K.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

St. Charles 2, Winona Cotter 0

Cotter#000#000#0#—#0#5#1

St. Charles#002#000#x#—#2#3#0

Cotter: Alison French 1-for-3; Megan Morgan 2-for-3; Savannah Repinski 2-for-3. Pitchers: Madison Hazelton (LP) 6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K.

St. Charles: Lauryn Delger 1-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R; Grace Buringa 1-for-3 1 R; Mya Omdahl 1-for-2; Kaitlynn Chuchna 1-for-3. Pitchers: Brenna Koeppel (WP) 7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K.

Notes: St. Charles is 4-1 overall; Cotter is 6-1.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 11, Lewiston-Altura 1

Lewiston-Altura#100#000#x#—#1#3#4

Plainview-Elgin-Millville#202#331#x#—#11#7#5

Lewiston-Altura: Tiegan Prigge 1-for-3 1 RBI; Caidance Veraguth 1-for-3; Staytlen Seefeldt 1-for-3 1 R. Pitchers: Caidance Veraguth (LP) 5 IP, 7 H, 11 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 K.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville: Morgan Noehl 1-for-3 1 R; Skylar Beckel 1-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Presley Newcomb 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 SB; Kaylee Peter 1-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI; Abby Bennett 1-for-3 1 R; Delaney Newcomb 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Kaylee Peter (WP) 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K.

Chatfield 10, Fillmore Central-Lanesboro 0

Fillmore Central-Lanesboro#000#00x#x#—#0#0#2

Chatfield#232#03x#x#—#10#7#0

Fillmore Central-Lanesboro: Pitchers: Klaudia Biel (LP) 4 1/3 IP, 7 H, 10 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 2 K.

Chatfield: Kara Goetzinger 2-for-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R; Jaiden Zimmerman 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 R; Peyton Berg 2-for-4, 2 2B, 5 RBI, 1 R; Claire Springer 1-for-3 1 RBI; Brynn Irish 1-for-3 1 R. Pitchers: Jaiden Zimmerman 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K; Alexis Hinckley 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K; Claire Springer (WP) 1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K; Peyton Berg 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K; Kara Goetzinger 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.

Caledonia/Spring Grove 4, Wabasha-Kellogg 1

Caledonia/Spring Grove#210#000#1#—#4#9#1

Wabasha-Kellogg#000#001#0#—#1#1#2

Caledonia/Spring Grove: Lydia Jennings 3-for-4 2 RBI; Brianna Stemper 2-for-3, 1 2B, 2 R. Pitchers: Teagan Lange (WP) 7 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 11 K.

Wabasha-Kellogg: Pitchers: Sophie Graner (LP) 7 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K.

GOPHER CONFERENCE