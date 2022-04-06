Softball results for Tuesday, April 5, 2022
A scoreboard of softball games.
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Cotter 13, Rushford-Peterson 2
Rushford-Peterson#000#02#—#2#1#2
Cotter#171#4x#—#13#9#2
Rushford-Peterson: Brooke Johnson 1-for-2. Pitchers:
Cotter: Alison French 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 3B, 3 RBI, 4 R; Madison Hazelton 1-for-2, 1 2B, 3 RBI; Mallory Ehlenfeldt 2-for-2; Emilia Krage 2-for-2; Addison Pehler 2-for-2. Pitchers: Madison Hazelton 5 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 12 K.
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Lyle/Pacelli 12, Houston 1
Lyle/Pacelli#600#020#4#—#12
Houston#000#010#0#—#1
Lyle/Pacelli: No stats submitted.
Houston: Emma Chapel 1-for-4; Lilly Carr 0-for-1 1 RBI; Nicole Beckman 1-for-3, 1 3B, 1 R; Ellasyn Carrier 1-for-3; Olivia Yohe 1-for-3. Pitchers: Lilly Carr 7 IP, 12 H, 12 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 14 K.
