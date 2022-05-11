Softball results for Tuesday, May 10, 2022
A scoreboard of softball games.
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Winona Cotter 4, La Crescent-Hokah 1
La Crescent#100#000#0#—#1#2#3
Cotter#020#002##—#4#4#0
La Crescent: Kinlee Grattan 1-for-3 1 HR. Pitchers: Allie Mallicoat 6 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 K.
Cotter: Mallory Ehlenfeldt 1-for-2, 1 2B, 2 RBI. Pitchers: Madison Hazelton 7 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 K.
