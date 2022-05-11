SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Sports | Prep

Softball results for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

A scoreboard of softball games.

By Staff reports
May 10, 2022 08:04 PM
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Winona Cotter 4, La Crescent-Hokah 1
La Crescent#100#000#0#—#1#2#3
Cotter#020#002##—#4#4#0
La Crescent: Kinlee Grattan 1-for-3 1 HR. Pitchers: Allie Mallicoat 6 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 K.
Cotter: Mallory Ehlenfeldt 1-for-2, 1 2B, 2 RBI. Pitchers: Madison Hazelton 7 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 K.

