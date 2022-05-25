Softball results for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Owatonna 7, Mayo 1

OWATONNA — The Huskies jumped out to a 3-0 lead before separating with a three-run fifth inning to win the Section 1AAAA first round tournament game.

The Huskies finished with 10 hits led by two hit days from Katelyn Bentz, Parris Hovden and Zoie Roush.

Alexa Carlstrom homered to account for the Spartans lone run.

The Spartans will now play Century at 3:30 p.m. at Todd Park in Austin in the elimination bracket, while Owatonna takes on Lakeville South in the winner's bracket.

Owatonna 7, Mayo 1

Mayo#000#001#0#—#1#4#4

Owatonna#111#031#X#—#7#10#1

Mayo: Tiegan Mancuso 1-for-3 1 2B; Avery Werneburg 1-for-1; Alexa Carlstrom 2-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Alexa Carlstrom (LP) 6 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 5 K.

Owatonna: Katelyn Bentz 2-for-4, 1 2B, 2 R; Paiton Glynn 1-for-3 1 RBI; Samantha Bogen 1-for-4 2 R; Parris Hovden 2-for-4, 1 3B, 1 R; Zoie Roush 2-for-4, 1 3B, 2 RBI; Mehsa Krause 1-for-3 2 RBI. Pitchers: Kennedy Hodgman (wp) 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K.

ADVERTISEMENT

Farmington 10, John Marshall 0

FARMINGTON — The top-seeded Tigers scored in every inning and the Rockets managed just two hits in the Section 1AAAA first round game.

Keyanna Lofton and Dez Dotterwick recorded the two Rockets' hits.

John Marshall will now play in an elimination game against Austin at 3:30 on Thursday in Austin.

Farmington 10, John Marshall 0

John Marshall#000#00#—#0#2#1

Farmington#132#4X#—#10#13#0

John Marshall: Keyanna Lofton 1-for-2; Dez Dotterwick 1-for-2 1 2B. Pitchers: Jenna Boisen 4 IP, 13 H, 10 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.

Farmington: Paige Ostgaard 3-for-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Hailey Hagedorn 2-for-3; Leah Oistad 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Hailey Hagedorn 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K.

SECTION 1A

East Subsection

Wabasha-Kellogg 10, Mabel-Canton 0

Mabel-Canton#000#00#—#0#1#2

Wabasha-Kellogg#203#41#—#10#12#0

Mabel-Canton: Pitchers: Emily Carolan 4.33 IP, 12 H, 10 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.

Wabasha-Kellogg: Lauren Stumpf 1-for-3, 1 3B, 2 RBI; Hayden Hawkins 1-for-3, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R; Ella Lineweaver 2-for-3 1 R; Jacqueline Avilez 1-for-3, 1 HR, 1 R; Megan Solberg 3-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 R; Samantha Gusa 2-for-3 1 R. Pitchers: Sophie Graner 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 11 K.

Southland 19, Rushford-Peterson 12

Rushford-Peterson#071#021#1X#—#12#10#6

Southland#163#216#X#—#19#21#7

Rushford-Peterson: Avian Anderson-Ingram 1-for-5, 1 RBI, 2 R; Emarie Jacobson 2-for-5, 1 RBI, 2 R; Cassandra Boyum 4-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 R; Brooke Johnson 1-for-4; Rebecca Magin 1-for-4 1 R; Lindsey Hoiness 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 R. Pitchers: Emari Jocobson (LP) 6 IP, 21 H, 19 R, 11 ER, 3 BB, 4 K.

Southland: Bailey Johnson 4-for-4, 2 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R; Hattie Wiste 4-for-4, 1 3B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 4 R; Olivia Matheis 1-for-5, 2 RBI, 2 R; Kiyanna Meyer 3-for-4, 2 2B, 4 RBI; Lynsey Wilson 2-for-4 2 R; Julia Kiefer 3-for-3, 1 RBI, 3 R; Lauren Nielson 1-for-5, 1 RBI, 1 R; Maren Wehrenberg 2-for-4 2 R; Riana Ulven 1-for-5 2 RBI. Pitchers: Kiyanna Meyer (WP) 6 IP, 9 H, 11 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K; Laney Weis 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.

SECTION 1AA

East Subsection Semifinals

ADVERTISEMENT

Chatfield 1, Cotter 0

Cotter#000#000#0#—#0#9#1

Chatfield#010#000#x#—#1#3#0

Cotter: Alison French 2-for-4; Mallory Ehlenfeldt 2-for-3; Megan Morgan 2-for-4; Savannah Repinski 1-for-4; Katelyn Ubl 1-for-3; M. Biesanz 1-for-3. Pitchers: Madison Hazelton (LP) 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K.

Chatfield: Jaiden Zimmerman 1-for-3; Peyton Berg 1-for-3; Alexis Hinckley 1 R; Devann Clemens 1-for-2 1 RBI. Pitchers: Claire Springer (WP) 7 IP, 9 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K.

St. Charles 11, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1

Plainview-Elgin-Millville#000#01#—#1#4#5

St. Charles#007#04#—#11#9#1

Plainview-Elgin-Millville: Skylar Beckel 1-for-2, 1 2B; Kaylee Peter 1-for-3; Teagan Hansen 1-for-3; Abby Bennett 1-for-2, 1 2B. Pitchers: Skylar Beckel 1 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 7 BB, 1 K; Kaylee Peter (LP) 3 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

St. Charles: Madison Williamson 2-for-2, 1 HR, 4 RBI; Makadyn Gust 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Lauryn Delger 2-for-3, 1 2B, 3 RBI; Grace Buringa 1-for-3; Mia McGuire 1-for-3; Mya Omdahl 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Kaitlynn Chuchna 1-for-2. Pitchers: Brenna Koeppel (WP) 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K.

West Subsection Semifinals

Cannon Falls 8, Pine Island 0

Pine Island#000#000#0#—#0#1#1

Cannon Falls#103#202#X#—#8#11#0

Pine Island: Cheyenne Jones 1-for-2. Pitchers: Sophia Polzer (LP) 3 1/3 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 1 K; Caitlyn Lerum 2 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.

Cannon Falls: Madison Burr 3-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R; Kayley Frenette 3-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Izzy Pagel 2-for-4, 2 2B, 1 R; Morgan Kasa 1-for-2, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Abby Breuer (WP) 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 15 K.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 4, Dover-Eyota 3

Dover-Eyota#000#012#0#—#3#6#1

Zumbrota-Mazeppa#200#110#x#—#4#6#0

Dover-Eyota: Miranda Palmby 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Jayden Dahl 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Kegen Coulson 6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 7 K.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Lola Wagner 1-for-3 1 R; Adelyn Voxland 1-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R; Melanie Raasch 2-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R; Cora Ohm 2-for-3 1 RBI. Pitchers: Camryn Kovars 7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 9 K.

SECTION 1AAA

First round