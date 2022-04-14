Softball results for Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Mayo 16, Faribault 2

Alexa Carlstrom hit a grand slam and drove in five runs as Mayo rolled past Faribault 16-2 in five innings in Big Nine Conference softball on Wednesday.

Carlstrom finished 3-for-4 and also hit a double and scored three runs. She also earned the win allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits with five strikeouts over five innings.

Raiven Heise drove in three runs for the Spartans while Teigan Mancuso went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored and Olivia McNallan had an RBI and scored four runs.

Mayo (1-2, 1-2 Big Nine) had just eight hits, but also took advantage of nine walks.

Mayo 16, Faribault 2

ADVERTISEMENT

Faribault#110#00#—#2#3#2

Mayo#250#9x#—#16#8#5

Faribault: R.Dreng 1-for-3 1 R; A.Williams 1-for-2; L.Anderson 1-for-2. Pitchers: A.Cook (LP) 3 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 6 BB, 1 K; A.Williams 1 IP, 4 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 K.

Mayo: Teigan Mancuso 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 2 R; Olivia McNallan 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 4 R, 2 SB; Alexa Carlstrom 3-for-4, 1 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 3 R; Raiven Heise 1-for-3, 3 RBI; Hailey Lamers 1-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R. Pitcher: Alexa Carlstrom (WP) 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K.

Owatonna 10, John Marshall 0 (6)

OWATONNA — The Huskies reached base 16 times on their way to the victory in cold conditions.

The Huskies finished with nine hits and also drew seven walks against the Rockets' pitching staff.

John Marshall finished with five hits with Claire Evans leading the way with a 2-for-3 effort.

Our girls continue to battle, but we haven't been able to string hits together," Rockets coach Thang Nguyen said. "Owatonna played really well in all phases of the game."