Softball results for Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Mayo 5, Century 4

The Spartans improved to 6-4 overall by capitalizing off of three Century errors to help overcome a 3-1 deficit.

Tiegan Mancuso went 2-for-5 with three runs scored and three stolen bases, while Raiven Heise also collected two hits with an RBI to lead the Spartans offense. Alexa Carlstrom and Meagan Putzier each drove in a pair of runs as well for Mayo, which scored three runs in the fifth to take a 4-3 lead.

Tegan Carroll and Jacinta Peters each went 2-for-3 with Carroll driving in two runs to lead the Century offense. Morgan Erickson was the tough luck loser, allowing five runs — two earned — in seven innings for the Panthers.