Softball results for Wednesday, May 18, 2022
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Winona Cotter 8, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 2
Plainview-Elgin-Millville#000#100#1#—#2#1
Cotter#242#000##—#8#9#2
Plainview-Elgin-Millville: Teagan Hansen 1-for-3, 1 3B, 1 R.
Cotter: Alison French 3-for-3, 1 2B, 2 HR, 3 RBI; Megan Morgan 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Madison Hazelton 7 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 15 K.
Notes: Cotter is 15-3 overall.
