Sports Prep

Softball senior All-Stars: Rochester’s lone rep Allison Ritter highlights 13 area picks

“It’s just a big thing for me,” Rochester Lourdes' Allison Ritter said.

Lourdes, Pine Island softball
Lourdes’ Allison Ritter (5) bats during a softball game against Pine Island on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 9:18 AM

ROCHESTER — Allison Ritter waited for this moment since eighth grade.

She heard of softball players chosen to play in the statewide All-Star game – an honor only 22 players in each class earn.

“I wanted that so badly,” the Lourdes senior center fielder said. “I was like, ‘That’s going to be me.’”

On Thursday, May 18, it was official: Lourdes coach Becky Macken forwarded an email to Ritter at 10:16 a.m., while Ritter was in class, with the subject line “All-Star Voting Results.”

Ritter scrolled and there, in red bolded letters, was her name under “Selected All-Star Players.”

“I was in the middle of school, and I was just so excited,” Ritter said. “I just showed all my friends the email.”

Ritter earned the honor on the diamond, excelling with the Eagles program she joined in sixth grade. She joined the Minnesota Stix before her sophomore year, which allowed her to play competitive, high caliber teams and cemented her love for softball. Ritter led the Lourdes team this season, as captain and the lone senior on the team.

She also earned the All-Star nomination from Macken, who has her own criteria for seniors to get a nomination from her.

“To me, you have to be an outstanding student first,” Macken said. “You have to have good character. You, as a coach, have to admire that person. If you’re not a good teammate, you’re not going to get a nomination from me. It’s pretty easy for Allison.”

Ritter excels in school, too: She’s a top graduate at Lourdes this spring and was named to the academic All-State team. She’s also planning to attend College of St. Benedict for biology on a pre-medicine track.

All told, though, the honor of Class AA coaches voting her onto the All-Star team is a high honor for Ritter.

“It’s just a big thing for me,” she said. “I think a lot of us don’t realize how important it is to be nominated. I’m really grateful.”

Area All-Star players

Area softball players nominated to the 34th All-Star series game, set for Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Caswell Park in North Mankato:

Class A

  • Jo Tempel, SS, Hayfield
  • Olivia Beckman, 1B, Houston
  • Bria Nelsen, CF, Southland

Class AA

  • Claire Springer, P, Chatfield
  • Brenna Koeppel, P, St. Charles
  • Kara Goetzinger, CF, Chatfield
  • Allison Ritter, CF, Rochester Lourdes
  • Lauryn Delger, 3B, St. Charles
  • Lola Wagner, 2B, Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Class AAA

  • Macy Borowski, P, Byron
  • Ella Babcock, P, Kasson-Mantorville
  • Makayla Steffes, P, Winona Senior
  • Macy McNally, C, Winona Senior
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. She loves sports, '90s sitcoms, historical fiction and Quentin Tarantino movies. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
