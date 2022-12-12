Son's suicide prompts Rochester mother to reach out to ski club in son's memory

ROCHESTER — On May 23, a parent’s worst nightmare became reality for Carla Miller.

That’s when her son, Will Zollner, took his life. He was 14 years old. Will would have been a freshman this year at Mayo High School.

No way did Carla see this coming. Yes, her son struggled with anxiety and brooded about certain things. But he was also a lover of life — a downhill skier, a skateboarder, a soccer player, a boy who loved humor and one who was surrounded by close friends.

Seven months later, Carla struggles to wrap her head around it.

“It was a shock to all of us when it happened,” said Carla, fighting tears as she spoke. “But knowing that this happened to Will, I know now that this could happen to anyone. I thought that Will and I had a pretty open relationship. He always expressed to me how much he loved me. And we talked about feelings all the time. We were always there for each other. But even with that, even with providing that comfortable space, there is still stuff that you can miss.”

It is that message — a need for heightened mental-health awareness as well as a push to continually be there for each other — that Carla is spreading in the wake of her son’s death.

Carla Miller is selling Rochester Ski Club wristbands with the hashtag "WILLBEFREE2SKATE." It is in memory of her son, Will Zollner. Contributed photo

She now regards it as a calling and is certain that her son is giving her the strength, fortitude and direction to do it.

“When Will died, I just felt in my heart that he was telling us that this was a new beginning,” Carla said. “I’ve definitely felt his presence with me. He is someone who always wanted to give people love, who was for the guy at the lower end of the totem pole. He wanted to express his heart and share.”

All of that in mind, Carla has taken on a project that she’s certain would please her son and also provide him a lasting legacy.

In conjunction with Rochester Community Education, she has begun a scholarship fund for the Rochester Ski Club.

Knowing firsthand how financial struggles can affect a family, Carla wants to do something about it. So she came up with the ski team scholarship idea and has already raised $1,200 toward that cause.

She did it by selling $3 wristbands in her son’s memory. They come with the hashtag “WILLBEFREE2SKATE” as she also gives a nod to his skateboarding affections.

More than 10 prospective Rochester Ski Club athletes applied for the scholarships and enough funds have been raised to pay the registration fee for six of them. Carla asked that each of the applicants provide written answers to questions surrounding mental health. It is all part of her mission to raise awareness about the kinds of struggles that Will and so many others deal with and provide them avenues for help.

“(Among the) questions raised was specifically how kids can help kids who are feeling down, what is their support system and who can they reach out to if they know a friend needs help,” Carla said. “I want to get kids thinking about how they can help someone. It is OK to talk about your feelings. My drive is to share Will’s story.”

Among Will’s closest friends was Nate Lee. Lee, 15 and a Mayo freshman, had been tight with Will since the fifth grade. He knew that Will was struggling some, Will having confided in him and a handful of others about his increasing anxieties.

But this was relatively new to them.

“In the sixth and seventh grades, he didn’t seem to have (anxieties),” Lee said. “But something happened in the eighth grade where he started to care a lot more about what people thought of him. After we’d hang out with a bunch of people, he’d over analyze with a few of us what he’d done and said. But I thought it was just normal middle-school type stuff. And then, out of the blue, (the suicide) happened.”

With it, Lee says he has lost a tremendous friend and person and one with so much going for him.

“He was funny, he was energetic — he just knew how to have fun,” said Lee, who was one of about 200 people who showed up for a celebration of Will’s life at the end of May at the Rochester Skateboard Park. “He was smart (in the highly gifted program), he played soccer, he skied, he skateboarded. He just had so much potential.”

Now, Lee hopes to spread a message of his own to anyone struggling with mental health as well as those who know them.

It is that help is available. And it is to never wait to speak up.