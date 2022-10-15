We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, October 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Southeast District football results for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

A scoreboard of football games.

Football Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
October 14, 2022 10:35 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

La Crescent-Hokah 42, P-E-M 26

La CRESCENT — In the moment, La Crescent-Hokah's victory against Plainview-Elgin-Millville here Friday night is a big win for a program on the rise.

In the big picture, the Lancers' 42-26 win against their Southeast District and Section 1AAA rival Bulldogs could possibly mean a home playoff game for the Lancers, something that wasn't even near the front of their minds a year ago when they went 0-9 — or the two years before that, when they didn't field a varsity team due to low numbers. The Lancers' playoff seed will largely depend upon the outcome of its game, and P-E-M's, on Wednesday.

Friday, the Lancers jumped out to a 21-0 lead, then battled back and forth with the Bulldogs in the second half to hold on for the victory and improve to 3-4 overall this season. Three of La Crescent-Hokah's four losses have come against teams ranked in the most recent state polls — Chatfield (No. 1 in Class AA), Lourdes (No. 4-AAA) and Cannon Falls (No. 5-AAA). The Lancers' other loss was a one-score setback at Triton in the season opener.

The Lancers showed a balanced attack on Friday in taking down the defending section champion Bulldogs. QB AJ Donovan passed for 247 yards and a touchdown, while the Lancers ran for 187 yards and five TDs as a team.

Carter Todd caught Donovan's TD pass, and had nine catches for 120 yards in the game. Mason Einerwold caught six balls for 53 yards, and Noah Bjerke-Wieser had four catches for 74 yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aaron Martinez led P-E-M (4-3) with 12 rushes for 126 yards. Kyler Lamb passed for 131 yards and a touchdown to Logan Dittrich. Kaiden Peters also had a big night for the Bulldogs. The 6-3 senior returned a punt 78 yards for a touchdown, then returned a kickoff 85 yards for another TD.

The Lancers close their regular season on Wednesday at Pine Island, while P-E-M hosts Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

La CRESCENT-HOKAH 42, P-E-M 26
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 0-0-14-12 — 26
La Crescent-Hokah 7-14-7-14 — 42

Related Topics: FOOTBALLPB PREP SCORESMEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
090922.AKINBOLU.JPG
Prep
Tough 'D' and Akinbolu's 200-yard game help No. 4-ranked Lourdes hold off resilient Z-M
Rochester Lourdes won its sixth consecutive football game on Friday, pulling away late against Zumbrota-Mazeppa, which battled the Eagles into the fourth quarter of a Southeast District contest.
October 14, 2022 11:28 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Century, John Marshall football
Prep
Century gets defensive in second half to defeat John Marshall
Century snapped a tie in the fourth quarter with 20 straight points to defeat John Marshall 34-14.
October 14, 2022 10:29 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Football Results Scores graphic
Prep
District 9-South, East football results for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
A scoreboard of football games.
October 14, 2022 10:10 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Football Results Scores graphic
Prep
Big Southeast District football results for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
A scoreboard of football games.
October 14, 2022 09:52 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports