Southeast District football results for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

La CRESCENT — In the moment, La Crescent-Hokah's victory against Plainview-Elgin-Millville here Friday night is a big win for a program on the rise.

In the big picture, the Lancers' 42-26 win against their Southeast District and Section 1AAA rival Bulldogs could possibly mean a home playoff game for the Lancers, something that wasn't even near the front of their minds a year ago when they went 0-9 — or the two years before that, when they didn't field a varsity team due to low numbers. The Lancers' playoff seed will largely depend upon the outcome of its game, and P-E-M's, on Wednesday.

Friday, the Lancers jumped out to a 21-0 lead, then battled back and forth with the Bulldogs in the second half to hold on for the victory and improve to 3-4 overall this season. Three of La Crescent-Hokah's four losses have come against teams ranked in the most recent state polls — Chatfield (No. 1 in Class AA), Lourdes (No. 4-AAA) and Cannon Falls (No. 5-AAA). The Lancers' other loss was a one-score setback at Triton in the season opener.

The Lancers showed a balanced attack on Friday in taking down the defending section champion Bulldogs. QB AJ Donovan passed for 247 yards and a touchdown, while the Lancers ran for 187 yards and five TDs as a team.

Carter Todd caught Donovan's TD pass, and had nine catches for 120 yards in the game. Mason Einerwold caught six balls for 53 yards, and Noah Bjerke-Wieser had four catches for 74 yards.

Aaron Martinez led P-E-M (4-3) with 12 rushes for 126 yards. Kyler Lamb passed for 131 yards and a touchdown to Logan Dittrich. Kaiden Peters also had a big night for the Bulldogs. The 6-3 senior returned a punt 78 yards for a touchdown, then returned a kickoff 85 yards for another TD.

The Lancers close their regular season on Wednesday at Pine Island, while P-E-M hosts Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

