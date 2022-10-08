We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Southeast District football results for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

A scoreboard of football games.

Football Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
October 07, 2022 09:47 PM
Goodhue 41, St. Charles 7

GOODHUE — Goodhue got off to a flying start and pounded its way to a 41-7 win over St. Charles.

Malayke Parker scored the Wildcats’ first five touchdowns, on runs of 2, 7, 3, 2 and 44 yards.

Parker finished with 168 yards rushing on 20 carries. The Wildcats also got a strong performance from quarterback Will Opsahl as he went 5-for-6 passing for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Goodhue moved to 4-2, while St. Charles is 1-5.

Grant Reed led Goodhue in tackles with 4 solos and 12 assists.

St. Charles’ lone score came in the second quarter when Henry Davidson returned a kick 84 yards for a touchdown.

Lake City 21, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 13

MAZEPPA — The Lake City defense forced four turnovers, including three interceptions to slip past the Cougars.

Quarterback Jaden Shones finished 13 of 20 with 135 yards passing and three touchdowns — all to Keegan Ryan. The receiver caught 11 of the quarterback's 13 completions for 115 yards and three touchdowns.

Z-M quarterback Angerman put up solid numbers with 267 passing and two touchdowns on 18 completions, but was outdone by three interceptions. Sam Knowlton had a big game for Z-M, catching both of Angerman's touchdowns as part of an 11-catch, 189-yard day.

