Southeast District football results for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

Goodhue 41, St. Charles 7

GOODHUE — Goodhue got off to a flying start and pounded its way to a 41-7 win over St. Charles.

Malayke Parker scored the Wildcats’ first five touchdowns, on runs of 2, 7, 3, 2 and 44 yards.

Parker finished with 168 yards rushing on 20 carries. The Wildcats also got a strong performance from quarterback Will Opsahl as he went 5-for-6 passing for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Goodhue moved to 4-2, while St. Charles is 1-5.

Grant Reed led Goodhue in tackles with 4 solos and 12 assists.

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Charles’ lone score came in the second quarter when Henry Davidson returned a kick 84 yards for a touchdown.

Goodhue 41, St. Charles 7

St. Charles 0-7-0-0 — 7

Goodhue 14-27-0-0 — 41

Lake City 21, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 13

MAZEPPA — The Lake City defense forced four turnovers, including three interceptions to slip past the Cougars.

Quarterback Jaden Shones finished 13 of 20 with 135 yards passing and three touchdowns — all to Keegan Ryan. The receiver caught 11 of the quarterback's 13 completions for 115 yards and three touchdowns.

Z-M quarterback Angerman put up solid numbers with 267 passing and two touchdowns on 18 completions, but was outdone by three interceptions. Sam Knowlton had a big game for Z-M, catching both of Angerman's touchdowns as part of an 11-catch, 189-yard day.

Lake City 21, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 13

LC 6-0-8-7—21

ZM 0-7-6-0—13