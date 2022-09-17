Southeast District football results for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

Caledonia 21, Dover-Eyota 0

CALEDONIA – No. 3 ranked Caledonia stayed unbeaten (3-0) with a hard-fought 21-0 win over Dover-Eyota.

The Warriors got a pair of touchdowns from Ethan Stendel, one on a 3-yard run in the second quarter, the other a 5-yard reception from Lewis Doyle. Sandwiched around that was a 38-yard punt return for a touchdown by Fischer Wait.

Caledonia quarterback Doyle finished 5-for-6 passing for 67 yards. Stendel was 3-for-8 passing for 41 yards.

Caledonia ran for 108 yards and also passed for 108.

Dover-Eyota slipped to 1-2 overall.

Dover-Eyota 0-0-0-0 – 0

Caledonia 0-14-7-0 – 21

