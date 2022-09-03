SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Southeast District football results for Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

A scoreboard of football games.

Football Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
September 02, 2022 10:28 PM
Caledonia 47, Pine Island 0

PINE ISLAND — The Warriors dominated from start to finish, outgaining Pine Island by over 360 yards of total offense.

In fact, Pine Island didn’t complete a pass and was held to negative 17 yards on 43 plays. 

The Caledonia offense had little trouble, rushing for 223 yards and passing for another 123. Receiver Kyle Bechtel finished with three receptions — all touchdowns — for 115 yards.  

St. Charles 42, Lake City 14

ST. CHARLES — Tytan Small rushed for 212 yards and three touchdowns to lead St. Charles past Lake City.

Chase Kobs added 49 yards on 11 carries for the Saints.

Owen Maloney was 3-for-3 passing for 52 yards and a TD for St. Charles. Henry Davidson caught two passes for 39 yards and a TD.

Cannon Falls 38, Goodhue 33

CANNON FALLS — The Bombers patented rushing attack was too strong as Cannon Falls won a thrilling season opener. 

Cannon Falls recorded 298 yards rushing on 58 carries with five scoring a touchdown. Another six recorded at least 20 yards rushing.

Malakye Parker finished with four total touchdowns, three rushing and one receiving. He finished with 193 yards from scrimmage on 24 touches.  

Cannon Falls 38, Goodhue 33
Goodhue#7#7#6#13#—#33
Blooming Prairie#8#14#0#16#—#38

