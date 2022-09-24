Southeast District football results for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

Goodhue 31, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 8

GOODHUE — The Wildcat gashed the Cougars for 286 yards rushing, averaging over six yards a carry.

Adam Poncelet picked up 63 on a first-quarter touchdown run and after ZM took the lead on a Zane Angerman touchdown pass, Malakye Parker scored the first of his three touchdowns to start a run of 25 unanswered for the Wildcats.

Parker finished with 136 yards on 17 carries with touchdown runs of 1, 1 and 20.

Quarterback Will Opsahl was efficient, completing 5 of 8 passes for 117 yards and a score.

ZM-0-6-0-0—8

G-6-12-13-0—31

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 32, Pine Island 13

PINE ISLAND — Kaiden Peters returned not one but two punts for touchdowns to lead the No. 7 ranked Bulldogs over the upset-minded Panthers.

Peters gave the Bulldogs a 14-7 lead with a 39-yard return, before he made it 20-13 with a 42-yarder late in the third quarter. He also collected a 23-yard receiving touchdown from Kyler Lamb, who also had two rushing touchdowns with both going over 30 yards.

Garrett Sperber finished with a pair of touchdown passes, while Sam Knox tallied 169 yards rushing on 28 carries for Pine Island.

PEM 6-8-6-12—32

Pine Island 7-6-0-0—13

Cannon Falls 58, Lake City 19

LAKE CITY — The top-ranked Bombers’ potent rushing attack was on full display, finishing with 413 yards on 48 carries.

The defense was just as stout, holding the Tigers to 94 total yards.

Logan Anderson-Rosebear was one of 14 different ball carriers for Cannon Falls, leading the way with 102 yards and a 50-yard touchdown on eight carries. Kal Anderson also finished with over 90 yards, tallying 92 yards with touchdown runs of 29 and 9 yards.

Colten Black, Jon Banks, Calvin Sigewald, Talan Duden and Preston Schoenfelder also scored for the Bombers.

CF 7-23-15-13—58

LC 6-6-0-7—19

Dover-Eyota 40, St. Charles 13

EYOTA — Dover-Eyota scored the first four touchdowns of the game and ran off with a 40-13 win over St. Charles.

Three of those TD’s came in the second quarter, with Levi Williams scoring on a 4-yard run and Williams connecting on a pair of touchdown passes, one of 10 yards to Brayden Swee and one of 3 yards to Karsen Behnken.

Landon Lehnertz also had a pair of touchdown runs. He totaled 123 yards rushing on 22 carries. Williams was good for 56 yards rushing.

The Eagles rushed for 211 yards and passed for 74. St. Charles rushed for 172 yards and passed for 50.

St. Charles fumbled twice and lost them both. It was led by Chace Kobs with 80 yards rushing on 13 carries.

Both teams moved to 2-2 overall.

St. Charles 0-7-0-7 – 13

Dover-Eyota 7-19-7-7 – 40