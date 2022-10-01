Southeast District football results for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 19, Pine Island 6

PINE ISLAND — Zumbrota-Mazeppa prevailed 19-6 against Pine Island in a game that matched a pair of previously winless teams.

The Cougars (1-4) won despite being outgained 201-167 in total offensive yardage. Turnovers were the difference as the Panthers committed three of them, compared to just one for Z-M.

Z-M quarterback Zane Angerman was 6-for-15 passing for 88 yards and a touchdown. Connor Preston had three catches for 68 yards and a touchdown.

The Cougars defense was led by Wyatt Mulder with seven tackles, including two quarterback sacks. Kayden Rodrick and Conner Preston each had interceptions.

Sam Knox had 97 yards rushing for Pine Island (0-5).

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 7-0-6-6 — 19

Pine Island 0-0-0-6 — 6

Dover-Eyota 48, Lewiston-Altura 12

LEWISTON — Levi Williams made the most of his five completions as he threw for 178 yards and two touchdowns as Dover-Eyota rolled past Lewiston-Altura 48-12.

Williams hit Brayden Swee with scoring strikes of 65 and 69 yards. Williams was 5-for-6 passing and he added a 10-yard TD run. Swee had three catches for 172 yards

Landon Lehnertz had 11 carries for 80 yards and three touchdowns for Dover-Eyota. The Eagles had 338 total yards and L-A had 168 yards.

Kaite Koetter rushed for 124 yards on 14 carries for the Cardinals while Carter Cady and Adam Kampa both had short TD runs. Kampa was 4-for-10 passing for 16 yards.

Dover-Eyota 21-20-0-7 — 48

Lewiston-Altura 6-0-6-0 — 12

Caledonia 35, Goodhue 20

CALEDONIA — Eric Mauss ran for 150 yards on 15 carries, including a 22-yard rushing touchdown that gave No. 3 ranked Caledonia a 28-7 lead midway through the third quarter.

Goodhue did its best to come back.

A Will Opsahl touchdown pass made it 28-20, but the Caledonia ground attack was too strong. The Warriors finished with 226 yards on the ground on 31 carries.

Goodhue 0-7-13-0—20

Caledonia 14-7-7-7—35