Southeast District football results for Friday, Sept. 9, 2022

LA CRESCENT – La Crescent-Hokah hadn’t won a football game since Oct. 13, 2017.

The Lancers also didn’t play for two seasons, with them not having had enough players.

But La Crescent-Hokah’s losing streak, which had been 21 games, is now over. The Lancers ended it with a 41-15 win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

Quarterback AJ Donovan threw for 126 yards and two touchdowns for the Lancers, with no interceptions. Carter Todd was his top receiver with 92 yards receiving on six catches. Noah Bjerke-Wiesner had two catches for 26 yards, including a 16-yard TD catch from Donovan. He also recovered a fumble and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown.

Z-M’s Connor Preston ran back the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown.

Cougars quarterback Zane Angerman passed for 147 yards, completing 12 of 26 attempts. Evan Klindworth had 16 carries for 101 yards.

